Atlanta parents Catherine and JJ Jaxon have created Mission MightyMe, infant-safe and pediatrician-approved peanut puff snacks as a way to safely introduce nuts into babies' diets.
Originally launched in 2017, Mission MightyMe was started with the goal of reducing food allergies — specifically nut allergies — in children. The Jaxon's oldest child, Niall, has a severe nut allergy.
"When she was almost three, she had her first walnut, and had a severe reaction to that, and we were just completely caught off guard by it," Catherine Jaxon said. "Thankfully, she was okay, but after subsequent allergy testing, we learned that she had developed an allergy to most tree nuts."
Around the time the Jaxon's third child was born in 2015, pediatrician Gideon Lack’s LEAP Study results were published. Findings showed that introducing peanut foods early and consistently including peanut in children’ diets starting between 4 to 11 months and until age 5 reduced the rate of allergies by up to 86% for high-risk infants — infants with severe eczema or an existing food allergy.
"Our bodies are incredibly amazing in that, especially in those developmental years where they're trying to learn what to fight and what not to fight," JJ Jaxon said. "So what this has shown us is that if you can just get it into their diets super early, then you're effectively telling, the baby's body, 'Hey, this is good, this is nourishing; this is good for you,' and to develop up a tolerance to it so that it never thinks that it's bad."
The Jaxons searched the marketplace for a safe and convenient product but quickly realized that following the latest guidelines was much easier said than done. So, the Jaxons teamed up with Lack and FARE co-founder Todd Slotkin to change that. Mission MightyMe launched its first product, Proactive Peanut Puffs, in early 2020.
"Our philosophy is that feeding babies should be fun," Catherine Jaxon said. "It shouldn't be scary, it should not be medicalized. We need to normalize the process of including peanuts and tree nuts and common food allergens and babies diets early and make it enjoyable."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 13 children, or around two kids per classroom experiences a food allergy.
“Getting peanuts and especially tree nuts into a baby’s diet is a huge challenge," Catherine Jaxon said. "This is the exact product we were looking for with our youngest child. With this functional and fun snack, we believe we’ve created a revolutionary option for caregivers who can, for the first time ever, include multiple nuts in a baby’s diet, in a stress-free and non-medicalized way without the hassle of preparing special foods."
Mission MightyMe's products include Peanut Puffs and Nut Butter Puffs. Peanut puffs are made of peanuts, rice, and a pinch of sea salt and one pouch a week provides babies with 6 grams of peanut protein. Two pouches of the Nut Butter Puffs contain 10 grams of nut protein and have equal parts peanut, cashew, walnut, hazelnut and almond protein. The puffs can be be softened with water, crumbled into purees, or eaten as an on-the-go snack.
Mission MightyMe has also created a food allergy guide parents can download for free. For more information, visit missionmightyme.com.
