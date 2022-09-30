L to R Front row - Jessica Messere (cello accompanist), Choral Singer, Dr. Roslyn Floyd (piano accompanist), and Ann Marie McPhail (Soprano - 2021 Scholarship Competition Winner) pose for a photo with members of the Clark Atlanta University Philharmonic Society.
(L to R) Mary Ann Hill-Meehan (Executive Vice President), Ann Marie McPhail (Soprano - 2021 Scholarship Competition winner), Rev. Jennifer Ham (Vice President of Scholarship), Johnnie McPhail, Luke McPhail and Minister of Music at St. John UMC George Butler stop for a photo.
(L to R) Mary Ann Hill-Meehan (Executive Vice President), Ann Marie McPhail (Soprano - 2021 Scholarship Competition winner) and Rev. Jennifer Ham (Vice President of Scholarship) pose for a photo.
The Pro-Mozart Society of Atlanta had a concert Sept. 18, that featured its 2021 Scholarship Competition Winner, Ann Marie McPhail, soprano, with Dr. Roslyn Floyd, piano accompanist, Jessica Messere, cello accompanist, Dr. Marian Stephens, composer, and the Clark Atlanta University Philharmonic Society.
The program included classical pieces from Mozart, Debussy and Strauss along with some spiritual songs such The Gospel Train, Run Sinner Run, and Fare ye Well.
In 1968, Pro-Mozart introduced its scholarship competition for the purpose of nurturing and developing the talents of musicians. Winners of the scholarship have the opportunity to attend the international Summer Institute of the Mozarteum Conservatory in Salzburg.
