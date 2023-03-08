The Atlanta Music Club will offer a myriad of spring events, from home concerts to piano performances.
On March 19, from 4 to 6 p.m., AMC will host a home concert at 1223 Woods Circle, Atlanta, 30324. The first half of the program will be pianist Kati Arikoski, including Ann Almond Pope on one four hand piano piece. The second half of the program will be vocalist/violinist Leah Calvert along with three other musicians.
Attendance is limited to AMC members and their invited guests. To make a reservation, call 404-872-9670 and provide your name, the number of requested attendees and your return phone number. AMC will return your call to confirm the reservation.
Then, on April 30, pianist and songwriter Susan Marie will perform at 3 p.m. at the Peachtree Road Lutheran Church at 3686 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, 30319. There will be a reception following the performance. This will be the Premier Concert of Susan Marie’s second recorded album, "Sidetracs," collection of her original compositions. Marie wrote all of the music and lyrics for all of her songs in various styles including pop, Broadway, classical and contemporary.
She is a member of the BMI, and these songs are currently being pitched to the film and television industries for consideration. She is also a longtime member of the AMC. CD Albums from Susan Marie's first album, "This Time is Just for You and Me" will be available for purchase at the concert.
The AMC will host its annual Spring Luncheon at the Piedmont Driving Club at 1215 Piedmont Road May 19. AMC Member Susan Marie will be playing background music and tenor Demetrius Sampson will perform with an accompanist.
The Joe Gransden Big Band is slated to perform a concert in the auditorium at North Atlanta High School May 21 at 4111 Northside Parkway NW. The performance will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. This will be a ticketed event, where AMC members will receive a discounted ticket price. Details are subject to change.
