(L to R) Maria Paula Loria Valerin, Warren Woodruff, Susan Marie, Demetrius Sampson, Alexandria "Sandy" Land and Rev. Jennifer Ham stop for a photo at the Atlanta Music Club's Annual Luncheon May 13, 2022.
Atlanta Music Club president Rev. Jennifer Ham, Marianne Broadbear and Betty Anne Bell stop for a photo at the Atlanta Music Club's Annual Luncheon May 13, 2022.
Elizabeth Nouryeh-Clay
@NouryehNeighbor
The Atlanta Music Club's Annual Luncheon took place at the Piedmont Driving Club May 13, 2022.
Elizabeth Nouryeh-Clay
@NouryehNeighbor
Atlanta Music Club president Rev. Jennifer Ham welcomed members and their guests to the Atlanta Music Club's Annual Luncheon May 13, 2022.
Elizabeth Nouryeh-Clay
@NouryehNeighbor
Music educator and author Warren Woodruff played the piano at the Atlanta Music Club's Annual Luncheon May 13, 2022.
Elizabeth Nouryeh-Clay
@NouryehNeighbor
Scholarship winner and harpist Maria Paula Loria Valerin played the harp at the Atlanta Music Club's Annual Luncheon May 13, 2022.
Elizabeth Nouryeh-Clay
@NouryehNeighbor
Scholarship winner and vocalist Demetrius Sampson performed at the Atlanta Music Club's Annual Luncheon May 13, 2022.
Elizabeth Nouryeh-Clay
@NouryehNeighbor
(L to R) Maria Paula Loria Valerin, Warren Woodruff, Susan Marie, Demetrius Sampson, Alexandria "Sandy" Land and Rev. Jennifer Ham stop for a photo at the Atlanta Music Club's Annual Luncheon May 13, 2022.
The Atlanta Music Club celebrated its 107th anniversary and this year's scholarship awardees with its Annual Meeting and Luncheon.
Members gathered at the Piedmont Driving Club May 13, where they were serenaded by music educator and author Warren Woodruff, scholarship winner and harpist Maria Paula Loria Valerin and scholarship winner and vocalist Demetrius Sampson.
On Sept. 22, 1915, a group of 35 women met at Cable Hall at the first Atlanta Music Club meeting. At the time, the club as called the Women's Music Study Club with the goal of "creating a richer life in Atlanta by promoting good music." By 1921, the group had grown to more than 600 members and changed its name to the Atlanta Music Club.
The Club sponsored and organized five concerts during WWI and later volunteered during WWII, donating time and instruments to military camps around Atlanta.
Each year, the Music Club awards scholarships to high school and college students for voice, instrumental and piano. The award money is paid directly to the student’s choice of a university music program or a summer music camp.
Following Valerin and Sampson's performances, Director of the Department of Music at Georgia State University Chester Phillips spoke. Since his first day working with GSU 13 years ago, Phillips founded the GSU Marching Band, which performed in the which performed in the 2013 Presidential Inauguration Parade, the 2014 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the 53rd Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2019,in Atlanta, and in the 2022 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade. Music students have also performed with Andrea Bocelli, completed internships in Austria and with the Houston Opera.
"That's what it's all about," Phillips said. "It's about music, and that's why we're here and just sitting at this table and we learned what small world our musical community is."
"We are just so excited to be serving an amazingly diverse and rich community here in Atlanta," Phillips said. "One of the things that we were saying is the music community in Atlanta itself can feel very intimate or it can feel large and overwhelming and that's exactly what we're able to do Georgia State University. It's 52,000 students — almost 53,000 students — yet in our School of Music, we have 400 thriving majors and we have the ability to give wonderful and careful direction to our students."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.