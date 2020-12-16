Atlanta museums are hosting virtual exhibitions to give residents in the metro area and beyond a chance to see what they have to offer at a time when some venues are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is a sampling of those exhibitions:
Breman Museum
The William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum in Midtown, in collaboration with the Lumière, has extended “A Jazz Memoir,” the virtual exhibition of photographer Herb Snitzer’s photos of America’s jazz scene.
Originally scheduled to close at the end of December, the exhibition will now run through March 31. It is the first of what the Breman plans to offer in a series of exhibitions and online experiences.
Born in 1932, Snitzer is a Jewish photographer known especially for his images of jazz musicians. He graduated from the Philadelphia College of Art in 1957 and moved to New York, where he quickly emerged as one of the top young photojournalists.
His work appeared in Life, Look, The Saturday Evening Post, Fortune, Time and other national magazines, as well as in The New York Times and the Herald Tribune.
Lumière founder Bob Yellowlees provides introductory commentary. Then, viewers can take a panoramic, 360-degree virtual tour of the photographs on the Breman gallery walls. The museum is currently closed but plans to make private, small-group tours available for members on a reservation basis, as conditions permit.
For more information or to view the exhibition, visit www.thebreman.org.
Atlanta History Center
The Atlanta History Center in Buckhead is offering a variety of online exhibitions for residents to view from their home computer or mobile device.
It includes “The Children’s March: Stories from the Birmingham Children’s Crusade,” an exhibit about kids’ role in the Civil Rights Movement; and “A Baseball Bat Remembers: A Story of the Negro Leagues;” and “Atlanta '96. Shaping an Olympic and Paralympic City.”
The center is also open for in-person viewing of its exhibitions.
For more information or to view the exhibitions, visit www.atlantahistorycenter.com.
Center for Puppetry Arts
The Center for Puppetry Arts in Midtown is offering a plethora of online exhibitions and activities, including “The Jim Henson Collection: Virtual Museum Tour,” “Plants Study Guide” and a handful of digital shows and workshops.
The center is also open for in-person viewing of its exhibitions and is hosting shows regularly both online and on site.
For more information or to view the exhibitions, visit www.puppet.org.
