In honor of its 100th anniversary, which it celebrated last year, the Atlanta Lions Club is hosting a fundraiser for Leader Dogs for the Blind, an organization that provides guide dogs to blind individuals nationwide, through Feb. 28.
Though the benefit is called “10,000 pennies” ($100), any donation will be accepted. The fundraiser is also taking place in February because it's Puppy Love Month.
Leader Dogs was founded in 1939 by three members of the Uptown Lions Club of Detroit. A fellow member, Dr. Glenn “Doc” Wheeler, lost his sight and wanted a guide dog.
“After receiving white cane training or guide dog training, Leader Dog clients regain their sense of independence and their confidence,” a news release stated. “They are no longer afraid to walk down the street alone, go to school or take mass transit.
“All of its services are provided free of charge to its clients, including travel in the U.S. and Canada, room and board, equipment and training. It is100% philanthropically funded by individual donors, Lions clubs, corporate partners and foundations.”
The organization also has programs that equip its clients with the tools and training they need to live confidently, safely and independently.
For more information or to donate, visit www.facebook.com/donate/225260655919620/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.