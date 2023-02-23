This spring, the High Museum of Art will present an immersive installation that explores what makes Atlanta a vibrant hub of culture and arts.
Designed by Tanya Aquiñiga, “HAPPY JOYLANTA,” will be the eighth site-specific installation on the Woodruff Arts Center’s Carroll Slater Sifly Piazza.
The installation will continue the High’s multiyear series of inclusive and inviting commissions to activate the Museum’s outdoor space and encourage community engagement. On view from May 14 through Nov. 26, “HAPPY JOYLANTA” will also serve as a community-based art project featuring signs, symbols and memories that reflect Atlanta’s diverse populations.
"This installation continues a nearly decade-long commitment to enliven our outdoor space and create places where visitors of all ages can gather and participate. It’s a unique art experience that encourages celebration and inspires play," said Rand Suffolk, Nancy and Holcombe T. Green, Jr., director of the High. "We look forward to welcoming audiences to enjoy ‘HAPPY JOYLANTA’ and to see for themselves how members of our community have impacted the installation."
Drawing upon years of Aquiñiga’s collaborative practice, this project explores craft and its multiple connections to culture, tradition, materials, function and community. The installation’s massive canopy will comprise many layers, including custom papel picado — traditional crafts of cut tissue paper with global roots — designed by various people at workshops in Atlanta in collaboration with organizations including the Global Village Project, LaAmistad at Bolton Academy and the Roswell Neighborhood Senior Center, among others.
In addition to the papel picado, decorations from celebratory traditions around the world, such as kites, lanterns, floral garland and disco balls, will envelop the interior of the environment and create a spectacular panoply of layered signs and symbols. Aguiñiga will also create objects for the space that probe ideas surrounding cultural intersections and hybrid identities.
To further encourage participation in the project, in December 2022, Aquiñiga asked community members to join the party through a piñata design contest. The High invited anyone living in Georgia to submit a sketched idea for an imaginative piñata that expresses joy and pushes the visual boundaries of celebration. The installation will feature 20 piñatas, based on designs by several contest winners from the Atlanta region and fabricated by The Piñata Factory in Smyrna, Georgia.
"Aguiñiga is creating a space for the High that invites wonder and offers a spirit of celebration through partnerships with local communities," said Monica Obniski, the High’s curator of decorative arts and design. "I am drawn to her intellectual project of advancing the practice of craft, especially as it relates to collaboration, because she believes that sharing one’s knowledge within communities is a valid contribution to the design field, but also to humanity. This project centers optimism and joy, something we all could use more of right now. We invite everyone to join us to make new memories within ‘HAPPY JOYLANTA’ and to experience the wonderful things that can happen when people come together to celebrate life."
“HAPPY JOYLANTA” builds on the success of the seven previous Piazza commissions — “Outside the Lines” by Bryony Roberts Studio (2021); “Murmuration” by New York-based architectural firm SO - IL (2020); Japanese designer Yuri Suzuki’s “Sonic Playground” (2018); Spanish designer Jaime Hayon’s “Merry Go Zoo” (2017) and “Tiovivo” (2016); and 2014-2015’s “Mi Casa, Your Casa” and “Los Trompos” (“The Spinning Tops”) by Mexican designers Héctor Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena.
Community partners inlcude Bethlehem at Birdine Neighborhood Senior Center, Global Village Project, LaAmistad at Bolton Academy, LaAmistad at Peachtree Church, Refuge Coffee and Roswell Neighborhood Senior Center.
