From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., festival-goers can expect a variety of kosher foods, music, entertainment for the kids, and meet the organizations and institutions that make up the Jewish community here in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Jewish Life Festival is returning for a third year to the world-famous Georgia Aquarium Feb. 27.
Atlanta Jewish Life Festival is presented by the AJT, metro Atlanta’s Jewish semi-monthly newspaper.
Founded by the Atlanta Jewish Times, the festival is Atlanta's largest single-day festival promoting and celebrating Jewish and Israeli arts, food, music and culture while connecting the community to local synagogues, nonprofits and social action groups with the hope to further strengthen the bonds and understanding of Jewish beliefs, traditions and family.
“We are excited to be back after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” AJLF founder and publisher of the Atlanta Jewish Times Michael Morris said. “The festival this year will be even more special as it brings together the entire Jewish community, and our greater Atlanta community, for a fun and educational experience.”
The Festival is still accepting applications for vendors and community partners. More details can be found on the website under “Get Involved.”
AJLF is presented by the AJT, metro Atlanta’s premier Jewish semi-monthly newspaper. Platinum sponsors for the 2022 event include the Billi Marcus Foundation, the Georgia Aquarium, the Marcus Foundation and the Morris Family Foundation. The Diamond sponsor is Lipsey Mountain Spring Water; Gold sponsors are the Atlanta Jewish Connector, Balloons Over Atlanta, and AMP’D Entertainment; Mensch sponsor is The Breman Museum; and Friends of the Festival sponsor is Organic Solutions.
Tickets for the event are $22 each, and $8 for children ages 3 to 12 (tickets for children under 3 are free). A Family Pass for two adults and four children is also available for $65. All tickets include entry to the Georgia Aquarium for the day.
Tickets can be purchased at www.atlantajewishlifefestival.com. The website is also being updated regularly with information on the schedule, vendors and partners who will be participating in the 2022 event.
