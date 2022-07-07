Atlanta History Center’s events lineup is packed with a range of community events this July.
Whether you’re looking to grab a beer at one of Atlanta’s newest Black-owned breweries, chat with authors or explore historical sites along English Avenue, Atlanta History Center has something for everyone this summer.
Party with the Past | Atlantucky Brewing
Thursday, July 7 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Looking for an evening to explore the hidden history and enchanting historical roots with a handcrafted beer and friends? Party with the Past is back this month at one of Atlanta’s newest Black-owned breweries, Atlantucky Brewing. Founded by local hip hop group Nappy Roots, the rap quartet combined their Southern roots with fresh brews and opened the brewery in February. On the first Thursday of July, the community is invited to explore hip hop and freshly crafted beers, and join the brewery owners for a history chat. For more information or to register, visit https://www.atlantahistorycenter.com/event/party-with-the-past.
Author Talks: Vanessa Riley
Tuesday, July 12 at 7 p.m.
Atlanta History Center's Author Talks series will host acclaimed author Vanessa Riley, discussing her novel Island Queen. The book brings readers a vivid, sweeping account of the Haitian Revolution based on the true-life stories of two extraordinary women: the first Empress of Haiti, Marie-Claire Bonheur, and Gran Toya, a West African-born warrior who helped lead the rebellion that drove out the French and freed the enslaved people of Haiti. The evening is hosted at Woodruff Auditorium, located inside McElreath Hall. The doors and cash bar will open at 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online or at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.atlantahistorycenter.com/event/vanessa-riley.
Party with the Past | Counterculture Capital
Thursday, July 14 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Before Midtown became one of the hottest places to live in Atlanta, the area served as the heart of the counterculture movement. From festivals where the Last Great Jive Ass Jug Band jammed out, to underground printing operations churning out the thriving independent newspaper The Great Speckled Bird, Midtown history has no shortage of gems. Atlanta History Center invites the community to raise a glass to Midtown’s history and learn more about where the district is headed in the future. This evening’s Party with the Past will be hosted at the Midtown campus, and kicks off with drinks and fun at 7 p.m. For more information or to register, visit https://www.atlantahistorycenter.com/event/party-with-the-past.
Party with the Past | St. Marks on English Avenue
Thursday, July 28 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Originally built in 1920, the impressive stone walls of historic St. Marks AME Church now enclose an open-air event space, a historic preservation and adaptive reuse project in the making. Atlanta History Center invites the community to come and see the impressive structure, learn about the effort to save it and get to know historic English Avenue. This event is presented in partnership with the Westside Future Fund. For more information or to register, visit https://www.atlantahistorycenter.com/event/party-with-the-past.
Atlanta History Center is open for visitation Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, visit AtlantaHistoryCenter.com.
