The Atlanta Dogwood Festival is returning to Piedmont Park this spring for all the arts, music, family fun and outdoor celebration for which it is known.
The 86th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival takes place Friday through Sunday, April 8 through 10. The festival began in 1936 to celebrate the blooming of the dogwoods and has remained Atlanta’s favorite springtime tradition. It is also the nation’s third-oldest fine arts festival.
Welcoming approximately 260 artists selected by a jury of esteemed visual arts professionals, the fine art Artist Market raises the bar on outdoor arts festivals in the city. The Artist Market features works in 12 types of media and even more genres. The diverse range of art and artists means there is something to suit a variety of tastes, including those who are just looking for inspiration.
The Coca-Cola Main Stage is the place to be to enjoy a wide variety of live entertainment throughout the weekend. By day, the home to international performers like dance troupes, folklore theater and signing groups, the stage rocks out in the evening with local bands playing music from indie rock to jazz. While there is plenty of lawn seating, adults can also take a break to enjoy the show while kicking back in the Corona Light Beer Garden.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to dine at various ticketed culinary events under a spacious VIP Tent overlooking the Main Stage. At these all-inclusive affairs, guests enjoy fare from local restaurants and chefs, comfortable seating, private bathrooms, a dedicated bar and a great view of the stage. Tickets for Friday and Saturday night VIP events and for Saturday and Sunday afternoon tasting events go on sale in February 2022.
On festival Saturday morning, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival Mimosa 5K provides runners, walkers and rollers the chance to hit the pavement through Midtown’s beautiful, historic neighborhoods. The race culminates with an OJ & bubbly toast in Piedmont Park just in time to begin a fun day at the festival.
Not only does the festival celebrate professional and established artists, it offers young artists the opportunity to participate in a juried art show too. Typically receiving more than 700 submissions each year, the award-winning Atlanta High School Art Exhibition (AHSAE) displays the top pieces selected by a panel of professional artist judges during festival weekend in the Piedmont Park Community Center.
On Saturday afternoon, the festival hosts the Art Throwdown, a timed art competition that pits teams of high school artists against each other in a creative tournament in front of a live audience. Sponsored and supported by the Atlanta Dogwood Festival, the AHSAE and Art Throwdown provide prizes and scholarships for top submissions and winners.
There is no “dog” in “dogwood,” but there is a canine competition at the festival, and it’s a crowd favorite. For nearly 30 years, the festival has welcomed the AWI and Skyhoundz World Qualifier, hosted by The Greater Atlanta Dog & Disc Club. The competition and Freestyle and Toss-and-Fetch disc dog demonstrations have been a long-time crowd favorite activity and are sure to amaze and astound again in 2022.
Only registered competing dogs are permitted at Piedmont Park (outside the dog park) during the festival per a City of Atlanta ordinance.
For more information or to donate to the festival, visit www.dogwood.org.
