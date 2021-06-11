The Atlanta Dogwood Festival has announced more details regarding its 2021 event, which will take place Aug. 6 through 8 at Piedmont Park in Midtown.
Normally held in April, the 2020 festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s festivities were moved to August to comply with large-scale event restrictions that were in place until April. According to a news release, the festival, celebrating its 85th year, is the city’s largest and longest-running fine arts festival and the third oldest in the nation.
The other big change this year is, due to funding losses caused by the pandemic, the festival is requesting a donation of $5 at the gate, in 2021 only. This one-time contribution is needed to sustain the event’s financial viability. Those donating in advance online can enter the festival ahead of those doing so at the gate.
“We are thrilled to head back to Piedmont Park in August and host this outdoor fine arts festival,” festival Executive Director Brian Hill said in April. “Last year was difficult, and we are looking forward to bringing a much-needed celebration to our city and continuing the beloved tradition of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival.”
The event will include:
♦ A juried artist market featuring the top 200 artists chosen from more than 1,000 entries each year.
♦ Live entertainment, ranging from local bands and dance troupes to international performers and children’s choirs on the Coca-Cola Main Stage.
♦ The Mimosa 5K will wind through Midtown and end with an OJ & Cupcake Vineyards bubbly toast in Piedmont Park, after which registered runners can stay and enjoy the festival for free.
♦ The award-winning Atlanta High School Art Exhibition offers metro Atlanta high school students the opportunity to take part in a real artist competition. The festival gets more than 700 submissions each year, and a panel of professional judges picks the top works to exhibit in the park’s community center during the event. The exhibition also provides prizes and scholarships for top submissions.
♦ Ticketed culinary events are located under the VIP Tent overlooking the Coca-Cola Main Stage. Guests can enjoy fare from local restaurants and chefs, as well as comfortable seating, private bathrooms, a dedicated bar and a view of the stage. Tickets for Friday and Saturday night VIP events and for Saturday and Sunday afternoon tasting events go on sale in early July.
♦ The Kids Village will include hands-on activities, and the Midway will have rides and inflatables for residents young and old.
♦ A festival favorite for more than two decades, the onsite disc dog contest hosted by The Greater Atlanta Dog & Disc Club amazes attendees with the feats of capable canines. This Ashley Whippets Invitational and Skyhoundz world qualifier has become one of the most prestigious competitions in the world today. New this year, there will be freestyle and toss-and-fetch competitions on both days of the festival.
For more information, make a donation or purchase culinary event tickets, visit www.dogwood.org.
