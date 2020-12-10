Several local choirs, choruses and churches are hosting virtual Christmas concerts to bring holiday sights and sounds to residents at a time when they mostly can’t see and hear them in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a rundown of those events:
Many Moods of Christmas
Peachtree Road United Methodist Church will host the Many Moods of Christmas Concert Dec. 13, with the online-only children’s choir performance at 5:15 p.m., followed by the online and in-person Many Moods concert at 5:30 p.m. Those attending the 5:30 concert in person must RSVP.
Because in-person seating is limited due to the restrictions put in place by the outbreak, attendees must preregister/RSVP.
For more information or to view the concerts online, visit www.prumc.org.
Spelman-Morehouse concert
The 94th annual Spelman-Morehouse Christmas Carol Concert, one of Atlanta’s most anticipated holiday events, will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic. Set for Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m., it will be streamed via www.spelman.edu and the Spelman College Facebook page, as well as the Morehouse College YouTube page.
For more information, visit www.spelman.edu.
Atlanta Women’s Chorus
The Atlanta Women’s Chorus will host its third annual holiday concert, “Holiday Blend!” virtually Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. The free event will include a set list of favorite songs from past holiday concerts mixed in with brand new videos made by digitally combining the chorus’ voices.
Featured songs include “Jingle Bells,” “Mele Kalikimaka,” “Coming Out for Christmas,” “The First Noel,” “Nutcracker Jingles” and many more.
“This show blends old and new, classic and contemporary, humor and heart into a delightful brew that is sure to leave you feeling warm and cozy inside,” a news release stated.
For more information or to view the concert, visit www.youtube.com/c/atlantawomenschorus.
Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus
Due to popular demand, the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus, which performed virtually Dec. 4 through 6 to celebrate 25 years of performances at the Cathedral of St. Philip in Buckhead, will host online encore presentations of its holiday concert. They are set for Dec. 20 at 3 and 7 p.m., Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. and Dec. 25 at 7 p.m.
The chorus will perform holiday classics such as "Oh Holy Night" and "Frosty the Snowman," plus its own long-time favorites like "Betelehemu" and "Over the Skies of Yisrael." And, as always, the chorus will bring the holiday humor with "Super Gay Christmas" and "Recycle the Fruitcake."
“After our shows we always have people who say, ‘I wish you could do this concert again so my husband/sister/mother/friend could see it!’” Donald Milton III, the chorus’ artistic director, said in a news release. “In the normal world remounting a concert of this magnitude is nearly impossible, but in this strange time it's something we can do for people. This concert brought joy and beauty and a feeling of normalcy to everyone who got to see it and we want to share it with an even bigger audience."
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.voicesofnote.org.
