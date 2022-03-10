Mayor Andre Dickens and the city of Atlanta celebrated International Women's Day with the launch of the Women Export University Program and partnered with the Carter Center for a global campaign.
In partnership with UPS, The Mayor’s Office of International Affairs will organize a full-day, capacity building program called the Women Export University Program. The program equips entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and resources to become globally competitive and increase the participation of women-owned businesses in international trade.
“UPS is proud to lead this program in partnership with the city of Atlanta to empower women entrepreneurs to expand their businesses and operate on a global scale,” UPS Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Laura Lane said. “UPS believes in providing women business leaders with capacity building, market access and regulatory framework to be fully equipped with the knowledge and tools to grow their businesses and reach more markets around the world.”
In 2021, Atlanta announced the inaugural cohort of 25 women-owned small businesses participating in the Women Export University Program. The four-month long curriculum included workshops, one-on-one mentoring sessions, and training and resources on exporting, with a heavy focus on optimizing the companies’ websites for global commerce.
The city of Atlanta also became one of 12 global cities to take part in the Carter Center’s Inform Women, Transform Lives campaign, a global endeavor to increase awareness of women’s right of access to information and connect women to City services and programs in 2021. Today, 24 cities around the world have joined the campaign.
To mark International Women’s Day, the city of Atlanta and the Carter Center unveiled a mural March 8 that represents the impact that meaningful information has on women, their families and their communities. The “Inform Women, Transform Lives” Mural was unveiled at 458 Ponce de Leon Ave NE. The sponsored muralist is Sarah Neuburger.
“Women have made so much progress in this fight for equal rights, but the truth is much work still remains,” Mayor Dickens said at the unveiling. “Initiatives like Inform Women, Transform Lives are so vital to create an environment that helps women succeed economically, raise our awareness of women’s rights to information and ensures women’s advancement in leadership.”
Through combined efforts of city partners, Atlanta has raised awareness around city of services and programs — including gender-based violence, economic mobility, housing, health, community safety, food access and more. Local partners include the Carter Center, the Mayor’s Office of International Affairs, the Mayor’s Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, Mayor’s, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, MARTA, Invest Atlanta, Women’s Entrepreneurship Initiative, and the Atlanta Consular Corps.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better partner than the City of Atlanta,” Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander said. “The City came up with a number of innovative ways to reach women with information about beneficial city services, and we have seen the difference that it makes. And we’re thrilled that it chose to take part in our mural project as well. The new mural will serve as reminder to Atlanta residents and visitors alike that when you inform women, you transform lives.”
For more information, visit atlstrong.org/inform-women.
