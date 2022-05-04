Atlanta-based professional chamber choir Coro Vocati will perform its spring 2022 concert, Live the Questions, which explores the pandemic's impact on society and the idea that personal discovery can emerge from times of struggle.
Inspired by a passage from Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke’s "Letters to a Young Poet," Coro Vocati's Live the Questions concert examines this new approach to living, one focused on experience and discovery, while reinforcing how music helps society through difficult times.
Coro Vocati will open the program with Elaine Hagenberg's "Songs From Silence," which she wrote in 2020 for the choir community "in the hope of healing during times of silence and distance." This piece will be followed by the music of Schütz and Bach, which aims to serve as reminders that music has been a soothing force during plagues throughout history.
As the concert progresses, the choir will also explore the concepts of Time, Love, Heal, and Live through compositions by Mendelssohn, Moses Hogan, Jake Runestad, and others — all while challenging audiences to find the answers to life's questions by living.
Coro Vocati will perform Live the Questions May 21 at 7 p.m. at Morningside Presbyterian Church as well as May 22 at 3 p.m. at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. Admission to the concert is $20.00 per ticket, with $10.00 tickets for students. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit corovocati.org.
