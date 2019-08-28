The Friends of Cathedral Music at the Cathedral of St. Philip, a division of the Buckhead church, will host “Magnificat!,” two concerts by the Atlanta Baroque Orchestra. Julie Andrijeski, the orchestra’s artistic director and concertmaster, will lead the concerts that will also include the Cathedral Schola led by conductor Dale Adelmann.
The first concert will take place at the cathedral, 2744 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m., and the second will be held at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 1015 Old Roswell Road in Roswell, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m.
The concerts will feature one of J.S. Bach’s most celebratory works. Attendees can expect a display of solos and choruses enhanced by a colorful array of instruments including trumpets, timpani, woodwinds and strings. Paired with the Magnificat is Bach’s “Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major,” a spirited tour de force including the soulfully atmospheric Air popularly known as the “Air on the G String.”
Tickets in advance are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors and $10 for students. The day of each concert, they rise to $30, $25 and $15, respectively. Concert patron tickets are $150 in advance and include two tickets and unreserved preferred seating held until 10 minutes prior to the concert.
To purchase tickets, visit www.cathedralatl.org/concerts or call 404-237-7582. For more information, call 404-365-1050.
