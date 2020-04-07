Countless metro Atlantans continue to help others in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Here’s a sampling of the local residents and organizations aiding others:
The Weber School
Leaders of The Weber School’s Zalik Academy of Science, Technology, Engineering and Design in Sandy Springs are helping healthcare professionals by building a device to protect doctors and nurses from patients infected with the virus.
Because patients need mechanical ventilation, part of the ventilation process, intubation, poses a significant risk of spreading the virus to the healthcare workers performing the procedure. So Weber teachers so far have built 20 intubation boxes to use for the ventilation process.
Normally, an intubation bag is used for that process. But those bag supplies are running low and can only be used once each. However, an intubation box can be cleaned with a bleach or alcohol solution and reused.
“My mom is a healthcare worker, and I just keep thinking there must be something we can build with our state-of-the-art equipment,” Weber teacher Madi Anderson, a Georgia Tech graduate with a degree in industrial design leading the group, said in a news release. “After discussions with ER doctors and other healthcare officials, the intubation boxes are where there is an urgent, critical need. So we got to designing and fabricating in our lab.”
Through some networking, the Weber community rallied around this initiative to connect with doctors at the Wellstar Health System as well as executives at Home Depot for supplies. Home Depot connected the school with a vendor for the acrylic sheets so it could begin making the intubation boxes.
They will be delivered to Dr. Brian Cannon, who manages several ER departments at Wellstar hospitals. The intubation box is an inexpensive, temporary personal protection device that can be used as a shield between a COVID-19 patient and healthcare providers.
It works by sitting over the head and shoulders of a patient as a provider intubates him or her. The box acts as a protective shield between the patient and medical staff, thereby minimizing the exposure to COVID-19.
A doctor in Taiwan originally devised the intubation box in January. Weber’s staff has modified the design for the American body type based on conversations with Atlanta doctors, including Cannon. Weber’s staff is also fabricating the frames for face shields for healthcare workers. They are then delivering the frames to Atlanta Face Shields, a nonprofit, for assembly and delivery.
Domino’s
Starting April 6, Domino’s and its nationwide system of franchisees are coming together give away free pizza to those impacted by the virus outbreak.
The Domino’s locally owned stores throughout metro Atlanta will donate 28,800 pizzas within their local communities, and nationwide more than 1.2 million pizzas, or about 10 million slices, will be given away.
More than 145 metro Atlanta Domino’s stores each will donate 200 pizzas as part of this national effort, so that hospitals and medical centers, young students and their families, health departments, grocery store workers and others in need can enjoy a hot, delicious pizza.
“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” Mike Orcutt, an Atlanta-area Domino’s franchisee, said in a news release. “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help, and that means spreading a little bit of joy through pizza.
“We want to show how much we appreciate and support those who are in need of a hot meal, and those who are on the frontline, working to save lives. We hope that this simple act will bring a small sense of normalcy and a smile to their faces.”
Relief fund grants
In March the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and the United Way of Greater Atlanta announced the establishment of the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to aid residents impacted by the virus.
April 6, the organizations announced the fund’s third round of grants, totaling nearly $4.6 million, to 27 organizations for emergency response. A total of more than $8.7 million from the fund has been mobilized for nonprofits to date. Grants made in the earlier rounds are detailed on both the foundation’s and United Way’s websites.
The 27 nonprofits receiving the third round of grants are: Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs ($250,000), Atlanta Partners For Education (APS Foundation, $280,000), Fulton Education Foundation ($300,000), Gateway and Evolution Center ($150,000), Goodr ($250,000), Hearts to Nourish Hope ($150,000), Hosea Helps ($200,000), Housing Plus Inc. ($125,000), International Rescue Committee in Atlanta ($150,000), LaAmistad Inc. ($100,000), Mercy Care ($150,000), Meridian Educational Resource Group d/b/a Whitefoord Inc. ($243,000), Metropolitan Counseling Services ($90,000), Midwest Food Bank – Georgia ($50,000), Nicholas House Inc. ($75,000), Norcross Cooperative Ministry Inc. ($200,000), North Fulton Community Charities ($200,000), Open Doors Solutions Inc. ($150,000), Partnership Against Domestic Violence ($10,000), Salvation Army ($200,000), Ser Familia ($100,000), Sheltering Arms Inc. ($250,000), Southside Medical Center ($250,000), State Charter Schools Foundation of Georgia ($200,000), Sweetwater Mission ($155,000), Wellspring Living ($195,000) and Zion Hill Community Development Center ($125,000).
For more information, visit cfgreateratlanta.org or unitedwayatlanta.org.
Blood cancer patient fund
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Georgia chapter, based in Buckhead, April 1 announced the organization has, on a national scale, established a COVID-19 patient financial aid program that immediately provides $250 to eligible blood cancer patients struggling with the economic hardship presented by the pandemic.
The society is partnering on the fund with healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and consumer product companies: Amgen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, Foundation Medicine Inc., Genentech (a member of the Roche Group), Incyte, MorphoSys Foundation, Servier Pharmaceuticals, Subaru of America Inc. and Takeda Oncology.
Patients with questions or in need of support can call a blood cancer information specialist at 800-955-4572.
For more information, visit www.lls.org/public-health/coronavirus.
