Countless metro Atlantans continue to help others in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Here’s a rundown of the local residents, businesses and organizations aiding others:
Le Colonial Atlanta
Le Colonial Atlanta, a French Vietnamese restaurant in Buckhead, announced in an April 19 email it is delivering 100 meals to Northside Hospital workers battling COVID-19.
“A special thanks to our customers and vendors who have enabled this initiative,” the restaurant stated in the email. “... The outpouring of support we've received over the past month has inspired us to pay it forward. Enabled by your orders, Le Colonial Atlanta will continue to support the industry and community through uncertain times. We can't thank you enough!”
Also, with its online delivery and curbside pickup orders, Le Colonial is selling $10 reusable chopsticks, with all proceeds providing financial relief to the restaurant’s furloughed staff.
For more information, visit order.lecolonial.com.
Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation
The Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department’s fundraising arm, April 17 announced it has received a $50,000 grant donation from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation and its Coronavirus Community Response Program.
According to a news release, since the pandemic broke, the daily number of 911 calls has gone up significantly with added responsibilities at every level for Atlanta’s firefighters and first responders, including requests from community agencies to support emergency response needs due to coronavirus cases.
The demand on the department is at an all-time high. The funding, including its immediate availability, allows the foundation to support the city and its firefighters in real time with a proper COVID-19 emergency response program.
“We are extremely grateful for Bank of America’s reward of $50,000 and commend their stewardship as a community partner,” Shirley Anne Smith, the foundation’s executive director, said in the release. “It’s unprecedented times like this when the Foundation serves the Department best. Crucial times call for critical measures and in keeping with our mission, the Foundation is delivering and sustaining initiatives like the emergency response program because of the unwavering support of both corporate and citizen patrons.”
The foundation’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund supports the purchase of coronavirus-related personal protective equipment, decontamination and cleaning supplies for fire stations and fire apparatus and meals for firefighters on shift.
To make a donation, visit www.atlfrf.org/donations and select COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.
Buckhead Coalition
The Buckhead Coalition earlier this month announced it has donated $1,000 each to three local organizations to help during the outbreak: the Buckhead 50 Club for its fellowship, Livable Buckhead for its governance and the Buckhead Business Association for its civic service.
According to a news release, the funds were given as a “gesture of appreciation” for “continuing the mostly free benefits they offer” during the pandemic.
