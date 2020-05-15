Countless metro Atlantans continue to help others in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Here’s a sampling of the local residents and organizations aiding others:
Business pivots
Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors, a Norcross-based foodservice company led by Sandy Springs resident Kirk Halpern, owner and CEO, and his son Ben, a Midtown resident and sales partner, saw its clients' businesses challenged in March when the outbreak hit Georgia.
The company normally delivers fresh food from Southern farmers and fishermen to metro Atlanta restaurants and caterers. But with those businesses temporarily closing or shifting to only carryout and delivery service because of the pandemic, the business also adjusted.
March 16, the company shifted to instead delivering directly to customers at their homes. By doing so, the Halperns were able to keep all 35 employees at a time when many foodservice businesses were laying off countless workers. As the word spread, in the past few weeks sales have doubled and the company has delivered food to hundreds of customers. The business is even planning to add 15 more employees.
“We are grateful for the communities’ support and accolades which has allowed me the opportunity to keep my team intact and protect my employees’ futures,” Kirk Halpern said. “Consumers love the restaurant quality and pricing we deliver. Farmer suppliers received a way to keep their employees and ultimately everybody comes through, survives and thrives.”
Farmers & Fishermen is also using its business and food sales to raise funds for Meals on Wheels Atlanta, which delivers food to homebound residents, and local farmers markets, which have closed or shifted to a smaller, pickup only service model since the pandemic hit.
For more information, visit www.farmersandfishermen.com.
Firehouse Subs
Firehouse Subs is donating a portion of sales for its limited-time Firehouse Subs Family Meal Deal to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which provides lifesaving equipment to first responders.
The meal deal includes a choice of its three most popular subs (the Hook & Ladder, Italian or Meatball), three bags of chips and three cookies for $24.
Since its inception the foundation has donated more than $50 million to hometown heroes across the U.S. and Canada. Also, through a COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund created in March, it’s partnered with locally owned Firehouse Subs restaurants to donate more than 70,000 meals to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, and that number grows daily.
To order the meal deal, visit firehousesubs.com or download the Firehouse Subs app to order and have it hot and ready for pickup at the Rapid Rescue To Go station inside at your nearest Firehouse Subs location, or order through a third-party delivery platform. Menu item availability and pricing may vary for delivery.
Frontline Foods Atlanta
The TV industry is helping restaurant and healthcare workers through Frontline Foods Atlanta, an initiative where local restaurants are paid to make and deliver meals to healthcare employees on the front lines of the pandemic.
It is part of a national Frontline Foods campaign that has already aided workers in Chicago; New York; Philadelphia; and Flint, Michigan; and is using 100% of the tax-deductible donations it receives.
Actor Jason Bateman and the “Ozark” cast are sponsoring the May 15 lunch for the front-line workers at three metro Atlanta hospitals: Grady Memorial, Emory Johns Creek and Greater Atlanta Women’s Healthcare (at Emory Midtown). Their donated funds went directly to Sweet Auburn BBQ, Corporate Caterers and Supreme Burger, paying for 112 meals.
Also, May 16, the cast of “All Rise” is donating lunch (from Sweet Auburn BBQ) and dinner (from Salaryman) for the healthcare workers at University Hospital Emory’s main campus, a total of 150 meals. The “Ozark” and “All Rise” cast members are expected to post messages on their social channels both days about the meals being donated.
For more information or to make a donation, visit www.frontlinefoods.org/atlanta.
