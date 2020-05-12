Countless metro Atlantans continue to help others in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Here’s a sampling of the local residents and organizations aiding others:
Arts orgs unite
Three local arts organizations are partnering to produce hospital gowns for Grady Health System workers, including those battling COVID-19.
With their performances suspended due to the pandemic, the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Ballet, and The Atlanta Opera have enlisted 18 full-time artists and 27 part-time and volunteer staff members who work in their costume shops to work from home to sew and deliver about 500 gowns per week.
“The gowns will help relieve the shortages in supplies affecting hospitals nationwide,” a news release stated. “The joint initiative is scheduled through June, and the organizations are pursuing additional funding to continue throughout the summer.”
While the three nonprofits are collaborating in this way for the first time, each has been actively producing personal protective equipment since the pandemic began to spread in the U.S. in mid-March.
The opera and ballet’s costume shop artists began by producing medical mask covers for Grady, and the Alliance’s costume and production artists worked to produce protective mask covers for Emory Healthcare.
To date, the Alliance has delivered over 3,000 masks and 400 gowns; the ballet has delivered over 2,256 masks, 600 gowns and 250 scrub caps; and the opera has delivered over 1,700 masks and 505 gowns. All three organizations will continue to provide mask covers as well as the gowns. Fabric face masks are also available for sale to the public on the Alliance’s website at www.alliancetheatre.org.
Verizon
New York-based Verizon is giving back by providing $10,000 grants to 225 small businesses nationwide, including K. and G. Brown Productions in Sandy Springs, as part of the company’s #PayItForward initiative.
Verizon, which is giving grants to seven metro Atlanta businesses overall, also recently announced it is increasing its total support for small businesses by an additional $2.5 million to a total of $7.5 million.
Over 55,000 small businesses applied to the Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund through LISC, and of the businesses receiving grants, 62% are women-owned, 96% minority-owned and 12% are veteran-owned. The grantees are in cities and towns nationwide, with 87% operating in underserved communities that do not have access to flexible, affordable capital.
To apply for a grant, visit https://bit.ly/3fDXxaI.
