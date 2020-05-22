Countless metro Atlantans continue to help others in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Here’s a sampling of the local residents, organizations and businesses aiding others:
Domain Capital
Domain Capital Group, a Midtown-based private investment management services firm, recently carried out several acts of kindness to aid those impacted by the pandemic:
♦ Feeding Grady’s heroes: Domain provided over 400 meals to Grady Memorial Hospital’s emergency department and EMS staff.
♦ iPads for hospital patients: Domain also donated 20 iPads for Grady patients to use when they cannot communicate with their families since no visitors are allowed until pandemic-related restrictions end. These are an especially important resource for those who are extremely ill and who may not otherwise be able to see their families again.
♦ New Story rental assistance: Domain partnered with the organization New Story to assist with rental assistance for low-income families for three months. New Story is an Atlanta-based nonprofit focusing on building homes in less privileged countries. However, due to the outbreak, it is temporarily shifting its international focus to domestic initiatives. The program will help 100 families or seniors with their housing circumstances for three months.
♦ Meals and a mask: Domain donated meals (provided by Henri’s Bakery) to feed over 400 clients and staff members at the Atlanta Mission homeless shelters. Atlanta Mission has two campuses downtown, with the men’s facility housing 200 clients and the women’s facility sheltering 175 women and children clients.
♦ Domain also donated masks for over 500 clients. They were purchased from Sua Sponte Design owned by Army Ranger Veteran George Diaz here in Atlanta. The motto of the 75th Ranger Regiments is Sua Sponte ("of their own accord"), and Diaz shows his pride in service by selecting this motto for his small T-shirt and apparel company. He is supporting first responders all over the country by redirecting his efforts to produce protective masks and is giving them away free to anyone that requests them on his website (www.suaspontedesign.com).
The Joint
The Joint Chiropractic’s 37 Atlanta clinics are offering free initial visits to all new patients throughout the month of June to help residents get going again.
The Joint’s licensed chiropractors are providing free chiropractic consultations, exams and adjustments as metro Atlantans have been carrying the stress of being stuck at home, worrying about what’s next. The Joint wants to help ease the aches and pains manifested from that stress as the country begins to get back to their routines.
For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.
