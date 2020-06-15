Countless metro Atlantans continue to help others in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a sampling of the local residents, organizations and businesses aiding others:
Alkaloid Networks
Through July 31, Alkaloid Networks, one of Atlanta’s longest-running independently owned co-working spaces, is offering a free virtual membership. As the world adjusted to the challenges of quarantine and social distancing due to COVID-19, so did Alkaloid founder and operator Katharine Chestnut.
By mid-March, she had rolled out a new all-digital co-working model designed to keep members productive and connected while safe at home. Chestnut even took it a step further, determined to lean into the power of community, creating a free virtual offering that is open to the public. Key virtual offerings include:
♦ Weekly mastermind sessions led by local small businesses (topics ranging from tips to manage anxiety from therapist and owner of Blue House Wellness, a co-working space for mental health professionals, to website improvement with Inspry Web Design, and maintaining brand visibility and connection from EllePR).
♦ a dedicated Alkaloid Networks Co-working Zoom Room where members can check in daily for a virtual lunch room, water cooler talk, coffee breaks, etc.
♦ a Slack channel called #BrightSide where members can share the little things that are making them feel better while isolated at home.
♦ a free virtual co-working membership that is open to the public providing the digital connection Alkaloid members enjoy up to three days a week.
♦ Regular updates and small business resources highlighting loans, grants and other means of aid during this challenging time.
For more information, visit alkaloid.net/virtual-coworking.
HBCU Alumni Alliance
The Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance, an organization of graduates of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, has stepped in to fill the gap that thousands of students at these schools are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since shelter-in-place orders were issued in early March, colleges around the country were closed, and students were forced to leave campuses and continue their coursework online.
Students at many of those campuses, including Atlanta’s like Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta University, Morris Brown College and the Interdenominational Theological Center, had just days to pack up their belongings and move out of their dormitories.
For many of those students, the price of ending the semester early came with financial concerns of spending money to return to their hometowns, find off-campus housing and other challenges. The alliance, which was founded more than 15 years ago, has expanded its robust scholarship efforts to provide additional funds to students impacted by this crisis in the country with the organization’s new COVID-19 emergency grant, named for Atlanta restaurateur Mike Murrell.
Murrell, an HBCU alumni and longtime supporter of the alliance and local colleges and universities, died from COVID-19 in April.
Students from metro Atlanta who attend HBCUs affiliated with the alliance can apply for one of the scholarships by visiting hbcualumniatlanta.org/covid19-fund. The grant will be awarded in $250 increments and will be distributed to students upon confirmation of enrollment for the upcoming fall semester.
Additionally, because of the COVID-19 crisis, the alliance has moved its annual summer race to a virtual one. The event will take place June 26 through July 3. Participants will be able to sign up and make plans to finish the 5K in a one-week period to raise funds and awareness about HBCUs and their impact on today’s African-American leaders and our greater world.
Since its inception, participants and sponsors of the 5K have helped to raise more than $1.4 million for scholarships to aid some of the best and brightest students from metro Atlanta. Registration is open now at raceroster.com/registration/29981/entry.
