Countless metro Atlantans continue to help others in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a sampling of the local residents, organizations and businesses aiding others:
Kitchen project
With the demand for food at an unprecedented level, the Atlanta Community Food Bank and Second Helpings Atlanta have united to launch the Atlanta Community Kitchen Project. This inaugural public/private partnership in the region connects hunger relief agencies with commercial kitchens with a goal to provide 500,000 meals to Atlanta families in need this summer. The initiative is being funded in large part by the city’s top corporate leaders who comprise the Rotary Club of Atlanta.
“Atlanta’s business community has already been incredibly generous in supporting our efforts to feed the growing number of Atlantans during this crisis,” Kyle Waide, the food bank’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “With their support, we have grown our weekly food distribution 40% since the crisis began in March.
“The Atlanta Community Kitchen Project offers another opportunity for businesses to work with us to feed our neighbors, while also putting foodservice employees back to work. We’re so grateful for the business partners who have already committed to provide meals through this initiative, and we’re confident many more will join this effort.”
With the goal to build out and sustain the Atlanta Community Kitchen Project initiative, additional corporate partners are signing on weekly to help reach the goal of distributing 500,000 meals during the 10-week summer period, which kicked off June 1.
The Rotary Club of Atlanta initially provided $100,000 as one of the earliest supporters of the Atlanta Community Kitchen Project, enabling the distribution of the first 25,000 meals.
Based on the initiative’s success, and in keeping with Rotary’s mission to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service, Rotary has further committed an additional $100,000, which is being matched by an anonymous donor coupled with another $100,000 matching raise, for a total of up to $400,000 to support the project.
Additional project supporters of include Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, Proof of The Pudding, Bold Events and Sysco Foods. These partners are firing up their kitchens and putting Georgians back to work to produce individually packaged and family-style meals that Second Helpings Atlanta will distribute to vulnerable, food insecure children and adults across the metro area.
Black Child Development Institute
Black Child Development Institute – Atlanta was awarded a Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund grant of $30,000 to provide general operating support for virtual programming to support parents of young children, childcare providers and elementary educators.
The institute is a nonprofit that coordinates community programs and initiatives throughout the state in six areas: early care and education, literacy, family engagement, child welfare, public policy and health and wellness.
The funding was provided by the United Way of Greater Atlanta and the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, who united to establish the fund. It aims to provide immediate and flexible resources to organizations working with communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and its economic consequences.
Additional priorities of the grant are the educational and emotional needs of children and youth across the region.
Verizon
New York-based Verizon on June 16 announced the metro Atlanta businesses receiving small-business grants in the second round of the company’s distribution of grants nationwide. Five metro Atlanta businesses got grants in the first round, and 24 are receiving them in the second round, resulting in more than $250,000 in grants in both rounds. Overall, 435 small businesses nationwide have received Verizon grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 as part of the company’s #PayItForwardLIVE initiative. These grants are meant to help small businesses meet payroll, pay rent and cover additional immediate operational needs amid the outbreak.
The second-round recipients in metro Atlanta include: Atlanta’s Studio Her Salon, Six Skirtz LLC, Profile Enterprises Inc., All God’s Children Child Care Inc., Roseland Concessions LLC, All Things Parker DBA Levelup Boutique, Atlantan Enterprises and Less Talk More Action Music, LLC; Decatur’s Skypoint Enterprises Inc. and Cutzbarbershop Worldwide LLC; Lawrenceville’s GrowDiscovering and God's Little Creations Christian Academy; Marietta’s VWE Consulting LLC; Hampton’s TETR Enterprises LLC; Rex’s The Dotted Line Administrative and Consulting Service Inc.; Riverdale’s Little Angels Academy 1 LLC; Conley’s Morgan Services Group LLC; Ellenwood’s Mimo Exec and Darko and Byrd Tennis LLC; Forest Park’s Eagles Nest Child Development Center Inc.; East Point’s Unique and Innovative Solutions; College Park’s Tot’s Little Tots and Hapeville’s Sanskrit Moon LLC and Holistic Alchemy.
Nationally, Verizon’s support for small businesses through the program will total $7.5 million.
Over 170,000 small businesses have applied to the fund through Local Initiatives Support Coalition, and of the businesses receiving grants, 60% are women-owned, 87% minority-owned and 12% are veteran-owned. The grantees are in cities and towns nationwide, with most operating in underserved communities that do not have access to flexible, affordable capital.
Fix Georgia Pets
Fix Georgia Pets, a Buckhead-based nonprofit that works with recognized low-cost spay/neuter organizations to combat the significant pet overpopulation in the state, is helping nationwide with the backlog of spay neuter surgeries due to COVID-19 disruptions.
#SpayTogether will match Fix Georgia Pets fundraising up to $20,000 to benefit spay/neuter surgeries in Georgia. Fix Georgia Pets targets areas with high recorded euthanasia rates and underserved areas with limited or no resources. With the #SpayTogether match, these funds can greatly serve the pets of Georgia.
For more information or to donate, visit fixgeorgiapets.org/match-fund/donate-today.
