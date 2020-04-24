Countless metro Atlantans continue to help others in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Here’s a sampling of the local residents and organizations aiding others:
Food Fight GA
Georgia Organics, a nonprofit that connects organic food from the state’s farms to Georgia families, and the Jamestown Charitable Foundation, a public charity from the Buckhead-based real estate investment and management company behind Ponce City Market, have partnered to launch Food Fight GA.
According to a news release, its goal is “championing our farmers and feeding our restaurant family.” The new initiative’s pilot phase is providing weekly grocery boxes to about 200 unemployed restaurant workers at Atlanta restaurants with longstanding commitments to local sourcing, all while helping to relieve income insecurity for small Georgia farms amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds donated to Food Fight GA by the Jamestown’s foundation, Ponce City Market, the Wilbur & Hilda Glenn Family Foundation and the USDA are used to purchase fresh produce from Georgia farms and ingredients like eggs and Root Baking Co. bread that are assembled into weekly boxes for food service workers to pick up for free at participating restaurants.
The program is open to current and former staff at Bacchanalia, Floataway Cafe, Staplehouse, Star Provisions and Georgia Organics Farmer Champion restaurant partners, including BoccaLupo, The Deer & The Dove and Miller Union.
“Restaurants think of their teams as family, not to mention the farmers from whom we source and who become our friends, and the Atlanta food community is doing what we can to make sure our people are safe and cared for during this uncertain time,” Chris Wilkins, owner and head baker at Root Baking Co., said in the release.
He was instrumental in creating the program from its inception and is providing fresh baked loaves made from organic, locally sourced flour for every box.
To make a donation via PayPal, visit https://bit.ly/3aCd2w3. Restaurants interested in joining the program can get more information by visiting https://bit.ly/2S2YTBs.
AllyMaids
AllyMaids, an Atlanta-based cleaning service company, has struggled to get business due to the pandemic.
So its owner, Wayne Bedenbender, found a unique way to retain his employees instead of temporarily laying them off: he’s paying them to volunteer at LifeLine Animal Project, a nonprofit no-kill animal shelter. Although LifeLine is closed to the public, it has been labeled an essential service because the animals still need proper care.
“Volunteers are responsible for sanitizing equipment and the overall cleanliness of the facility while helping in other areas as necessary,” a news release stated. “LifeLine’s shelter ensures all volunteers are practicing safety regulations while keeping the facility clean.”
