A year after all local July 4 in-person events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Independence Day celebrations, including fireworks displays, are returning.
Here is a rundown of July 4 weekend activities throughout the area:
SweetWater cookout
SweetWater Brewing Co., 195 Ottley Drive in Atlanta, will host the 4th of July Kickoff July 2 from 4:20 to 10:30 p.m. Skyballs, Atlanta’s Phish tribute band, will perform starting at 7 p.m. The event will also include a Big Green Egg smoke-out and shakedown activities. Admission is free and food and drink will be for sale.
Information: www.sweetwaterbrew.com/vibe-events/brewery-events/
Peachtree Road Race
The Peachtree Road Race, organized by the Atlanta Track Club, will celebrate its 52nd anniversary this year. The race is normally held on one day, but the 2021 event will take place July 3 and 4 to allow for more social distancing amid the pandemic, so participants have two options. Also, individuals can participate virtually.
On each day, the race will start in Buckhead near Lenox Square mall and conclude at Piedmont Park in Midtown. Normally, more than 60,000 runners and walkers of all ages and abilities participate, but this year’s field may be lower due to pandemic-related restrictions. The first group of participants will start at 6:45 a.m.
Though the deadline to register for both the in-person and virtual race has passed, watching the race from the sidelines has become an event in and of itself.
Information: www.atlantatrackclub.org/peachtree
Children’s Museum
The Children’s Museum of Atlanta, located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive in downtown, will host its July 4 event starting at 10 a.m.
In addition to its regular programs, the museum will also host a Super Spectacular Science Show where attendees will learn about the science behind fireworks. They can also make red, white, and blue slime at the Science Bar.
There will be three sessions: one from 10 a.m. to noon, another from 1 to 3 p.m. and a third from 4 to 6 p.m. The science show and a July 4-themed Storytime will take place in the last two sessions, and the Science Bar and Creative Café will be open during all three sessions.
Information: www.childrensmuseumatlanta.org
Sandy Springs
The Sandy Springs Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration will take place July 4 at City Green, Sandy Springs’ park at its City Springs complex, after previously being held at the Concourse Corporate Center.
Starting at 7:30 p.m., The Rupert’s Orchestra will perform a variety of songs from the Top 40, Motown, classic rock and swing genres. The fireworks display will start at 9:30 p.m.
“After last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, I’m excited to see the community coming together once again to celebrate our nation’s 245th birthday under the stars at City Springs,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said in a news release.
Attendees can bring their own food, nonalcoholic beverages, blankets and chairs, but only alcoholic beverages sold on site are permitted. Food trucks, which open at 6 p.m., and City Springs’ restaurants will have food for sale. Tents and personal sparklers are not allowed.
Information: http://spr.gs/starsandstripes
