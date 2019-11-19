One of the events signaling the start of the holidays and winter is ice-skating rinks opening for the season. The area has four rinks that are opening this month and ready to give children and adults the opportunity to enhance their skills on ice in Atlanta and Sandy Springs.
Atlantic Station
Skate the Station, the rink at Atlantic Station, 246 18th St. in Atlanta, opened Nov. 15 and closes Jan. 20. All tickets include skate rentals. General admission tickets purchased at the door are $15 for adults and children and $12 for senior citizens, veterans and A-Card members. Skaters who want to skip the line can purchase tickets online in advance for $17 plus fees. Season passes are also available for $59 plus fees.
Information: www.atlanticstation.com
Center Ice Arena
The rink at Center Ice Arena, 5750 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, is open Nov. 25 through Jan. 6. Admission is $9 for adults, $7 for children 5 and under and free for kids 3 and under. Skate rentals are $4.
Information: www.centericearena.org
Park Tavern
The Rink at Park Tavern, 500 10th St. in Midtown, is open from Nov. 28 through Jan. 20. The facility offers all-day skating for $15 Monday through Thursday and for $20 Friday through Sunday. Skate rental is included in those admission prices each day.
Information: www.parktavern.com
Skate the Sky
The Roof at Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. in Atlanta, will offer ice skating at Skate the Sky. The 3,500-square-foot rink and winter wonderland will be open Nov. 29 through Jan. 5. The ice rink will also feature the return of The Roof’s popular igloo experience, and igloos can be booked in two-hour increments for $150 for up to six.
Ice skating is $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 5 to 12 (skaters must be age 5 or older). General admission to The Roof plus ice skating is $25 for adults and $15 for children and includes unlimited games and rides at Skyline Park, when available.
Information: www.poncecityroof.com
News Editor Everett Catts contributed to this report.
