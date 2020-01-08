Having dedicated his life to non-violence and service Martin Luther King Jr., who would have been 91 this year, would be proud of the way organizations in Atlanta, Brookhaven and Sandy Springs are remembering his birthday (Jan. 15; observed Jan. 20) and legacy with special events:
Sandy Springs
The city of Sandy Springs will conduct its 14th annual tribute to King Jan. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. at City Springs' Studio Theatre.
The event will celebrate King’s spirit by introducing the city's inaugural MLK Day Art and Film Festival, a family friendly event that will feature interactive art projects and a film designed to celebrate, educate and share the teachings of King.
Information: www.sandyspringsga.gov
King Center
The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change will host several events to celebrate King’s legacy.
The Nonviolence 365 Workshop orientation/training session will be held Jan. 10 and 11, with another April 24 and 25.
Jan. 14, the Students with King event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and the kickoff reception, The Beloved Community: The Fierce Urgency of Now, and the Dream Forward awards ceremony will take place Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. A virtual online Nonviolence365 Teach-In is set for Jan. 15 at any time.
The Celebrate Difference: Students with King event will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The 35th annual Martin Luther King Tribute event in the north wing of the state capital is scheduled for Jan. 17 at 9:45 p.m.
The Salute to Greatness Awards Gala is set for Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Hotel,265 Peachtree St. In addition, the King Holiday March and Rally is scheduled following the commemorative Sunday service on Auburn Avenue.
Other Jan 20 events are the Beloved Community Talks from 6 to 8 p.m. at the King Center and the Voter Education Interactive Demo and Voter Registration is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., also at the King Center.
Information: www.thekingcenter.org
Alliance Theatre
Jan, 20 at 3 p.m. at the Woodruff Arts Center, students from the Palefsky Collision Project will come together to explore the themes of their summer performance with readings suitable for all ages in a tribute to King.
The group will present readings in conjunction with King’s birthday celebration at the Woodruff Arts Center. The performance is free. Another performance will take place at 11 a.m. that day at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta.
Information: www.alliancetheatre.org/collision
Church service
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Commemorative Service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St. in downtown Atlanta, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This church service is free and open to the public with an array of speakers, including the Rev. Howard-John Wesley, senior pastor of the historic Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, and special musical performances.
Information: www.ebenezeratl.org
Hands On Atlanta
In partnership with the King Center, Hands On Atlanta will conduct a community service program where community leaders of Atlanta corporations will provide beautification and repair work at a number of schools and nonprofits, and individuals can also get in on the act. There is a diverse range of projects to participate in this year, including school and park beautification, meal kit packing and working in homeless shelters, putting together literacy kits, planting trees, spending time with seniors and more.
Information: www.handsonatlanta.org
Atlanta History Center
The Atlanta History Center in Buckhead will present a thought-provoking day of programming Jan. 20 with a number of activities and featured experiences.
The center will host three screenings of the film "Walking through the Valley: A Journey Towards Freedom," as well as seven Freedom Ride simulations, six African American Civil War Soldier Experience journeys and five screenings of King's "I have a Dream" speech.
In addition, there will be such ongoing activities as arts and crafts to honor King's birthday.
Other highlights included in the program is the opening of a new exhibition, "Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow."
Information: www.atlantahistorycenter.com
Brookhaven
The city of Brookhaven will host its annual MLK Day Dinner and Program at Lynwood Park Jan. 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the historic Lynwood Community Center, 3360 Osborne Road.
The event is held annually at the center, once the site of the segregated Lynwood schools, whose students integrated the DeKalb County School System in 1968. The program is appropriate for all ages, and families are encouraged to attend.
Information: www.brookhavenga.gov
National Center
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. in downtown Atlanta, will partner with Morehouse College and the Atlanta University Center’s Robert W. Woodruff Library to host a reception and community conversation for its rotation, "We Share The Dream: King's Beloved Community," focused on King's work around the concept of "The Beloved Community."
Free and open to the public, it will take place Jan. 22, with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the program starting at 7 p.m. Attendees can view the newest collection and hear from special guest speakers.
Information: www.civilandhumanrights.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.