The Georgia Tech Office of the Arts in Midtown recently announced its Arts@Tech 2019-20 season lineup, its 28th overall, including two new programs.
The venue is adding a film event and the return of a longtime favorite, Momix, led by former Pilobolus Dance Theater co-founder Moses Pendleton. The additions build on the recent announcement of new, lower ticket pricing for its professional performance series celebrating the intersection of the arts, science and technology.
Nov. 15 at 8 p.m., film enthusiasts and music lovers can experience the magic of early cinema with “Changing Score: Classic Films Reimagined” in partnership with the Georgia Tech School of Music. Audiences will travel back in time to the era of silent films when this technological breakthrough left audiences transfixed and created a global platform for storytelling.
“This film and live music performance holds true to the mission of the Georgia Tech Office of the Arts by highlighting the role technology played in shaping an altogether new art form of its time—moving pictures—while elevating the artistic pursuits of Georgia Tech’s students alongside world-renowned talent,” Aaron Shackelford, the Office of the Arts’ recently appointed director, said in a news release.
March 1 at 7 p.m., Georgia Tech will present Viva Momix. Transporting audiences from their everyday lives to a fantasy world through its trademark use of magical lighting and imagery, Momix has thrilled fans in over 22 countries and has been featured on stage, screen and television (momix.com).
“Complementing the other 2019-2020 performances, Viva Momix pushes the limits of the artistic and physical, both engineered and imagined, in exciting, unexpected ways,” Shackelford said.
The 2019-20 Arts@Tech program showcases works created by artists across the globe that incorporate innovative technologies. At its heart, the season balances high craft in music and dance with exciting technologies that heighten the experience of the performance. Themes of disability/mobility, design, interconnectivity, cultural celebration, and more all take their place amidst breathtaking artistry.
Tickets to most events have been reduced to $25, $20 and $15 for adults (prices vary based on the show) and $10 for all youth or Georgia Tech students with ID. Shackelford said the office decided to reduce ticket prices to make its events more affordable to all.
The rest of the Arts@Tech season lineup is as follows:
Oct. 4: Dancer Elena Annovi will shine in a multimedia performance of light, sound and movement titled “Dökk” — the Icelandic word for “dark” — presented by fuse*, an Italian studio and production company (fuseworks.it/en/works/dokk).
Nov. 23: “Descent” is the culmination of a weeklong residency by Kinetic Light, a duet performed on a stage of hills and hairpin turns. Atlanta’s Laurel Lawson, who performs with Alice Sheppard, designed their innovative wheelchairs for the piece (kineticlight.org).
Feb. 15: Kid Koala, the DJ and musician whose “Nufonia Must Fall” was a hit at Georgia Tech in 2018, returns with his Satellite Turntable Orchestra (kidkoala.com).
March 27: enra, a Tokyo-based dance troupe, sets in motion modern dance alongside original computer animated graphics (enra.jp/jp).
April 17: Scrap Arts Music rounds out the season with “Children of Metropolis” — a percussive extravaganza with more than 100 unusual and original sculptural instruments (scrapartsmusic.com).
Previously announced performances of Four Seasons Double Concerto with the Georgia Tech Symphony Orchestra, originally scheduled for Nov. 15 and 17, have been postponed to allow for enhanced collaboration and development of the project. More information will be released at a later date.
All performances for this season will take place at the recently renovated Ferst Center for the Arts, 349 Ferst Drive NW in Atlanta. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 404-894-9600 or visit www.arts.gatech.edu. All programs are subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.