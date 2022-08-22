New community art classes will soon be available at the Abernathy Arts Center thanks to an agreement with Art Sandy Springs, Inc.
Sandy Springs approved an agreement with ArtSS to provide temporary arts programming at the Abernathy Arts Center. The agreement with ArtSS, for $20,000 is a one-time allocation to assist with funding for program operations for a Sept. 20, 2022, opening.
Classes will be offered in a variety of subjects including drawing, painting, and mixed media. The classes will be held in the annex building of the Abernathy Art Center at 254 Johnson Ferry Road.
"Art Sandy Springs has been providing valuable expertise to all matters relating to arts in the City and we are eager to work with them to provide temporary programming at this Center," Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said. "These classes and programs are important to our community."
The city acquired the art center from Fulton County and is currently evaluating the existing facilities to make needed upgrades. The City will open a formal solicitation to select its long-term programming partner for the facility.
"We are happy to expand our partnership with the City as we build on our successful sculpture program and the many art gifts we have facilitated," ArtSS board member and chair of the public art programs Cheri Morris said. "We look forward to bringing the citizens of Sandy Springs what we believe will be a world-class fine art education program at the Abernathy Arts Center.
