Art Sandy Springs, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the arts in that city, and the city of Sandy Springs announced they are accepting entries for the third annual public outdoor sculpture contest, ArtSS in the Open. The deadline is April 26.
The competition creates an annually changing outdoor sculpture gallery surrounding the City Green at City Springs, Sandy Springs’ mixed-use city hall complex. At the end of the exhibition, the city will purchase at least one of the sculptures for permanent placement.
There is no entry fee; each artist may submit up to three sculptures for review. All entries should be existing works of high artistic quality, must be completed before submission, require minimal maintenance and be finished with nonhazardous materials.
Sculptures must be suitable for outdoor public display, meaning weather-resistant, pedestrian-safe and appropriate for viewers of all ages.
All submitted artwork will go through a juried selection process. Selected sculptures must not exceed a maximum weight of 2,000 pounds. Selected sculptures will be installed in August around the City Green at City Springs. Each selected artist receives an honorarium of $1,500.
To enter the contest, visit https://bit.ly/3mvu5at. To view the current exhibit, visit //citysprings.com/art.
