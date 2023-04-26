After selling out in New York, the Apollo Theater’s production of "The Blues and Its People" will make a stop at Atlanta Symphony Hall May 26.
The concert is a celebration of the 60th Anniversary of "Blues People: Negro Music in White America" by Amiri Baraka. It features blues, jazz, and gospel music performed by Russell Gunn and the 24-piece Royal Krunk Jazz Orkestra with special guests including Weedie Braimah, Miles Griffith, Jazzmeia Horn, Jessica Care Moore, Leon Timbo, and Warren Wolf. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and is narrated by Amber Iman.
Commissioned by The Apollo Theater, "The Blues and Its People" has music composed and directed by Russell Gunn, developed by Leatrice Ellzy, with projection design by Zavier Taylor and lighting design by CJ Pierce.
"The thing that fascinates and inspires me most about our people is not only that we possess the ability to survive the seemingly unsurvivable; but to survive, adapt, and create things of unparalleled beauty which can only be explained through our innate sensibilities," Gunn said. "From our ability to creatively prepare food that was deemed unworthy and taking discarded and broken musical instruments and making them the architectural tools of Black American Music. Although separated from the root of Africa, our sensibility could not be separated."
Poet, novelist, teacher, and political activist Amiri Baraka was born Everett LeRoi Jones in 1934 in Newark, New Jersey. He attended Rutgers University and Howard University, spent three years in the U.S. Air Force, and returned to New York City to attend Columbia University and the New School for Social Research. Baraka was well known for social criticism. Throughout much of his career his poetry, drama, fiction, and essays were confrontational, calculated to shock and awaken audiences to the political concerns of Black Americans.
"I saw the concert at The Apollo, and it was a profound and uplifting experience,” said Camille Russell Love, Executive Director of Atlanta's Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “It’s the perfect way to kick off the Atlanta Jazz Festival weekend.”
Baraka was also a noted writer of music criticism. His classic history "Blues People: Negro Music in White America" (1963) traces Black music from slavery to contemporary jazz.
“Where the music goes that’s where the people go," Baraka said. "The music reflects the people."
