(L toR): Beth Howell, President and CEO, Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities; Raje Kantamneni, co-chair; Chef Chris Hall; Sumita Shetty, co-chair; Gilles Leclerc, Global President of The McDonald’s Division at The Coca-Cola Company.
The 13th annual Hearts and Hands Gala benefiting Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities will take place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8, at Zoo Atlanta.
Famed Atlanta chef and popular restaurateur, Chris Hall, will be honored for his longtime service as an Atlanta RMHC board member. The event will also feature a custom menu created by Hall.
"We are thrilled to honor Chris Hall for his steadfast service and generosity to Atlanta RMHC over the years," President and CEO of Atlanta RMHC Beth Howell said. "We are so grateful for the support of Chris and our entire community who help keep families with sick children close to each other and the care and resources they need during a difficult time."
The Hearts and Hands Gala, presented by The Coca-Cola Company, is Atlanta RMHC’s signature fundraising event featuring silent and live auctions. The event co-chairs are Raje Kantamneni and Sumita Shetty. The Gala has raised more than $4 million since its inception. Proceeds from the event benefit families served by Atlanta’s two Ronald McDonald Houses, Ronald McDonald Care Mobile and Ronald McDonald Family Room.
This year’s event will feature 80s and 90s-themed music, menu, décor and attire. Guests will take a walk on the wild side at Zoo Atlanta and dance to Atlanta’s own Members Only party band featuring popular hits from the 80s and 90s. Other highlights of the evening include a custom menu created by Hall featuring a new twist on popular McDonald’s menu items such as the Big Mac, McRib, McSalad Shakers, Coke Floats, and more.
"I’m incredibly flattered and humbled to be this year’s honoree," Hall said. "The Ronald McDonald House helps to ease the financial and emotional burdens of families who are going through a difficult time. I’m so proud to be part of this Charity that does so much good for so many deserving people."
"There is nothing more heartwarming than to see the positive impact of supporting families with sick children and knowing that these families can truly focus on the well-being of their child," Global President of The McDonald’s Division at The Coca-Cola Company Gilles Leclerc said. "We are proud to be a continuous supporter of Atlanta RMHC and their work to keep families close when it matters most."
Corporate sponsorships are available from $7,500. Individual tickets are available from $450 each at armhc.org.
