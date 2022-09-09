The Chastain Park Conservancy's 2022 Ray Mock Memorial Golf Tournament is set for Sept. 30 at the Chastain Park Golf Course.
The Ray Mock Memorial was launched in 2019 in memory of Conservancy Founder and Director of Operations, Ray Mock. People knew Ray for his love of history, the game of golf and dedication to the Chastain Park community. Today the tournament seeks to honor community leaders who represent these qualities.
This year Chastain Park Conservancy is honoring the legacy of Matt Adams as their honorary event chair. Adams has been a mentor to thousands of children in the community, coaching golf students ages 6 to 90 years old for more than 20 years.
"(I) can not express how honored and humble with appreciation from being recognized for the time spent as being part of the Chastain Park Community and family," Adams said.
Adams said he can remember being welcomed to the golf course by Ray Mock himself and has gone on to see many over his students play in college.
"Over the years, I am proud of the juniors, who have gone on to play at universities and colleges, such as UNC Chappel Hill, Michigan, Georgia, Southern California, Southern Illinois, Davidson, Drexel, Auburn, and Pennsylvania, to name a few," Adams said. "This October, I will have some of my students play in the inaugural Tiger Woods Foundation Tournament at Pebble Beach Resort in California."
This fundraiser supports the Conservancy’s mission to "maintain, enhance, restore, and preserve" Chastain Park for the diverse communities it serves. The 268-acre park was built in the 1940s and was designed to be one of the premier public recreation destinations in Atlanta. Today Chastain Park welcomes over 3.2 million annual visitors to its various venues. The Golf Course itself is the top most played public course in the state hosting over 58k rounds of golf each year.
"We are excited to celebrate this legacy and keep the park a welcoming destination for all – we thank you for considering joining us to celebrate Chastain Park and honor Matt Adams," the Conservancy said.
