Do you want to build a snowman?
From the producer of "The Lion King" and "Aladdin," "Frozen," the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play an exclusive two-week Atlanta premiere engagement at the Fox Theatre beginning June 2 through June 12.
Join Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven and friends as they travel through the icy kingdom for love and friendship. "Frozen" has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez.
Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).
There are five productions of "Frozen" playing around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.
The creative team for "Frozen" includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA.
Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).
Anne Quart serves as co-producer.
"Frozen" will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available.
Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta is also offering a special $30 Student Rush Ticket. Students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID.
Tickets are available by phone at (855) 285-8499, online at foxtheatre.org/frozen and at the Fox Theatre Box Office at 660 Peachtree Street NE.
