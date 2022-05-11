Andee's Army's namesake and inspiration, Andee Poulos, has graduated from college with honors just nine years after being told she would never speak, walk or eat again.
On May 7, the 25-year-old walked across the stage of the University of South Carolina for her bachelor’s degree in sport and entertainment management. When asked how she felt about graduating, Poulos said it felt like she's not supposed to be here — alive.
Poulos was only 14 when she suffered a severe stroke. A connection between arteries and veins ruptured in her brain, leaving her unable to speak, walk or even eat. Her chances of survival the day it happened were only 5 percent. Doctors told her parents she would never walk or talk again, much less return to school.
But here she is, despite the odds.
Poulos learned to talk again and walks with only occasional help from a cane. She returned to high school two years after her injury, then was accepted at South Carolina.
Shortly after her stroke, family and friends created Andee’s Army, a nonprofit devoted to helping pay medical costs for children with brain and spinal cord injuries. The organization has raised millions of dollars since its founding, and Poulos has played a key part since her recovery, recruiting volunteers, serving at events, and sharing her story as a speaker.
Poulos pursued her dream school out of state, away from her support network. She joined the Phi Mu sorority, repeatedly made the Dean’s List and President’s List for her outstanding grades and earned a scholarship endowed by Darlington Raceway. She lived first in a dorm, then a sorority house, then off campus.
“I have to give glory to God for helping me,” Poulos said. “I did way more than I thought I could do. I was always raised where I had to put in the effort if I wanted to get better at something. And I guess that's what's helped drive me to get to where I am.”
Poulos has formed close relationships with her professors at South Carolina, starting with College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management Assistant Dean of Diversity and Inclusion and Senior Clinical Instructor Adonis “Sporty” Jeralds.
“My first class that I took in my major was with him," Poulos said. "So he has been with me and we check in on each other. Every teacher I've had in the program has been special."
Jeralds, who invited Poulos to share her story with College of HRSM faculty and staff at an event last fall, said he thinks of Poulos as a triple threat — smart, engaging and inspiring.
"I have seen her mature and grow so much over the years. Andee is a very smart young lady who took the initiative to ask me to do an independent study with her in venue management when the course was not offered in the fall of 2021,” Jeralds said. “I asked Andee to engage with our Diversity and Inclusion Committee members so they could understand some of the things students with mobility challenges face as they try to navigate our campus. I remember her mobility challenges as a freshman and being inspired by her grit and determination to sit at the front of the class of 210 students each day at 8 a.m.”
Poulos said she has also learned it is not a bad thing to ask for help or accept it when someone offers. It wasn’t until her junior year on campus that she began utilizing some of the services available to students with disabilities, such as the campus shuttle.
“I'm a very prideful person and I don't like to take charity. I felt like that's what it was,” she said. “But then when I finally gave in to it, I could see how helpful it was. They're not trying to make you feel like you can't do it on your own. They're just trying to help you get there.”
Despite all the odds, Poulos did get there. She will graduate with honors and has a bright career in sport marketing ahead of her. She recently completed an internship with The L.A. Office, a Los Angeles-based marketing agency, which helped shape her goals.
“I want to work with either a sports team or an agency, because as I've learned, agencies get to work with more than one team,” she says. “It feels like I was a freshman yesterday and looking forward to all that was coming and this college experience, and now fast forward, it's been five years and I can't believe I'm already done.”
