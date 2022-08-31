Andee’s Army Executive Director Nina Cheney, Andee’s Army Program and Public Affairs Manager Ali Smith, and Cheryl Linden, Evening of Hope Honorary Chair and a licensed professional adolescent counselor at Shepherd Center say they look forward to An Evening of Hope.
Evening of Hope Co-Chairs Sullivan Griffith, Thad Ellis III, and Chappell Loudermilk are committed to helping youth with brain and spinal cord injuries.
Special Photo: Maddie Cravey
Flourish will be transformed into an enchanted forest for Andee’s Army’s annual fundraiser, An Evening of Hope, to raise needed funds for the child brain and spinal cord foundation.
This year’s three co-chairs are young philanthropists J. Thad Ellis III, Sullivan Griffith, and Chappell Loudermilk. Proceeds will support the patient programs at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Shepherd Center, focusing on mental health initiatives. The co-chairs say they remember how difficult it is to be an adolescent and are committed to helping patients not just overcome new physical barriers but also psychological challenges.
Cheryl Linden, a licensed professional adolescent counselor at Shepherd Center is the honorary chairman. Linden was instrumental in developing the mental health program and the popular Project Rollway at Shepherd. She is known for being loved by patients as well as co-workers and is dedicated to working with the patient as well as the patient’s family.
Linden joined Shepherd Center in 1988, working as an occupational therapist in inpatient spinal cord injury (SCI), outpatient spinal cord injury, inpatient acquired brain injury (ABI) and the intensive care unit (ICU). She served as the occupational therapy education coordinator from 1993 to 1997. She completed her master’s degree in psychology from the Georgia Professional School of Psychology in 2001 and transitioned to her current counseling position the following year, though she continues to maintain her license in both fields. Linden specializes in working with adolescents with SCI and brain injuries, and frequently gives presentations on adjustment issues within this population.
She also maintains a private practice and serves on the Board of Directors for The Ramp Less Traveled, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships and mentorships for young people with spinal cord injuries who are returning to college.
The evening will include a catered meal by Tony Conway. Following the dinner, attendees will dance the night away to music by Papa Sol. The co-chairs promise that it will be a fun and memorable night as attendees gather to support this vital cause, and say there may be a few surprises throughout the night.
