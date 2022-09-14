Broadway's "Anastasia" will bring Fox Theatre audiences on a journey to the past for the first time this December.
Playing as part of Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta’s 2022/2023 season, the Atlanta premiere engagement of "Anastasia" will play Dec. 6 through 11.
This dazzling show transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.
The cast includes Veronica Stern as Anya, Willem Butler as Dmitry, Ben Edquist as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, Madeline Raube as Countess Lily and Leela Chopra and Alexandrya Salazar as Little Anastasia. The ensemble includes Kaitlyn Jackson, Lance Timothy Barker, William Aaron Bishop, Billy McGavin, Louis Brogna, Zachary Bigelow, Thalia Atallah, Alec Lloyd, Amy Smith, Amin Fuson, Victoria Madden, Aidan Ziegler-Hansen, Brooklyn Libao, Rebecca Hartman, Lathan A. Roberts, Sarah Statler and Lauren Teyke.
"Anastasia" features a book by celebrated playwright the late Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and tour direction by Sarah Hartman based on original direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.
The creative team also includes Peggy Hickey (Original Choreographer), Bill Burns (Choreographer), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision), Jeremy Lyons (Music Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), and casting by Jason Styres, CSA.
"Anastasia" began performances on Broadway in March 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre and has since played to sold out audiences on Broadway for more than three years. The production performs across North America and in Japan, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.
Globally, the show has been performed more than 2,500 times and sold 3.4 million tickets. Additionally, the show has garnered more than 15 major international awards, including Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and Best New Musical in Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.
Information about the venue’s enhanced health and safety measures can be found on the Fox Theatre website. Tickets will be available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, online at foxtheatre.org/Anastasia or by calling (855)-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling the Fox Theatre at (855)-285-8499.
