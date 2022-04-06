In addition to comedian Kevin Nealon’s previously announced show, singers Amy Grant and Peter Noone are heading to the Byers Theatre stage at City Springs.
Grant will be performing May 26 at 8 p.m. Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map, becoming the first CCM artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the pop charts and the first to perform at the Grammy Awards. Since then, Grant has been strumming her way through a 30-plus year adventure as a singer-songwriter, author, television host and speaker. Married to country superstar Vince Gill, Grant resides with her family in Nashville, Tenn., and is widely known for her philanthropy and tireless involvement in local causes and charitable organizations. Her own organization, The Helping Hands Foundation, has afforded her the opportunity to identify needs around her and the resources to help meet them.
Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone will take the stage June 2 at 8 p.m. Noone, lead singer of the pop band Herman’s Hermits, is considered one of rock ‘n’ roll’s finest and most versatile entertainers. Star of stage, screen and record, Noone’s performances deliver a broad palette of music, carried through a voice that defined a generation. With more than 60 million records sold, the audience will sing along with him to his Top 40 hits including: “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” “There’s a Kind of Hush,” “I’m Into Something Good” and more!
Kevin Nealon will perform June 3 at 8 p.m. The Emmy and Screen Actors Guild award-nominated actor, comedian and author is best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member of NBC's Saturday Night Live, and has received critical acclaim for his role in the Showtime series Weeds. Nealon most recently starred on the CBS-TV comedy series Man with a Plan and produces and hosts the digital series Hiking with Kevin.
