The Atlanta Opera is spreading love to anyone who needs it during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic through a new free singing telegram program.
In an April 16 news release, the opera announced the initiative, which is already hitting it off with senior citizens stuck at retirement communities in metro Atlanta.
“The concept is fairly simple,” the release stated. “Using a cell phone or another recording device, Atlanta Opera Studio Artists and members of The Atlanta Opera Chorus will film themselves singing or playing piano and share the video with senior living communities, hospitals or other individuals in need of emotional support during this challenging time. By sharing a short aria or a recipient’s favorite song, the singers hope to make a small, positive impact on someone’s day.”
The program hosted a pilot program with residents at Lenbrook Independent Senior Living in Buckhead, and in the coming weeks the initiative will expand to reach front-line healthcare workers and other individuals in metro Atlanta.
Grady Health System doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers battling the pandemic are among those expected to get the telegrams. Also, the opera’s costume shop is working with Grady to sew mask covers to extend the life of N95 respirators, as well as hospital gowns.
The telegrams program is the brainchild of the organization’s new community service task force, a group of opera employees representing every area of the company — from stage production to marketing.
“The Atlanta Opera Studio Artists were looking for ways to continue to use their voices to uplift during this tough time,” Jessica Kiger, the task force chair and the opera’s director of community engagement and education, said in the release. “We’re excited about these micro-victories that create community and connect to our mission. It’s a very hopeful, personal program that should bring a little joy during a period of anxiety.”
In the release, Lindsay Caulfield, Grady Health System’s chief experience officer, added, “During this time of crisis, we are continuously amazed at the outpouring of kindness for our staff. The Atlanta Opera Singing Telegrams are a wonderful gift that will truly lift the spirits of those on the frontline of the COVID pandemic.”
Bernie Goldstein, a Lenbrook resident and chair of its Friends of the Arts Committee, thanked the opera for the messages.
“The telegrams provided these lovely, potent sounds, like hearing a rainbow,” he said. “Listening to The Atlanta Opera Studio Artists takes your troubles away, even if just for a little while. It fills you with hope and good feelings.”
To view a telegram video, visit https://bit.ly/2Keo6EO.
