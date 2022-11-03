Alliance Theatre’s annual holiday production of "A Christmas Carol" returns to the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre Nov. 12 through Dec. 24.
This production marks the Alliance’s 34th season of "A Christmas Carol" and the 2nd for its reimagined new staging, new costumes, live music, puppetry and a reconceived set design. Since last year’s premiere, the creative team has continued to develop the new version, adding more music and developing the characters. This production is adapted by David H. Bell and directed by Leora Morris.
"Every year about this time I start to hunger to hear this story again," Alliance’s Dan Reardon Director of Education and Associate Artistic Director Christopher Moses said. "It makes plain what I tend to forget or take for granted through much of the year and reminds me that no matter how isolated or cynical one has become, there is always the possibility for transformation, the chance to replace our stony hearts with generous, loving ones."
In "A Christmas Carol," Ebenezer Scrooge, an old man well-known for his miserly ways, is visited by ghosts offering him a chance at a better future – his old partner Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future – who teach him it is never too late to change. The beloved Dickens classic comes to life in this Broadway-scale production with an all-star cast.
Leading the cast for the second year as Ebenezer Scrooge is acclaimed Atlanta actor Andrew Benator. Benator’s credits include previous productions of "A Christmas Carol" playing Scrooge and Jacob Marley. Additional Alliance Theatre credits include "Everybody," "Small Mouth Sounds," "One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest" and "Troubadour."
"Gathering together to share in this story has become much more than simply tradition," Moses said. "It's taken on the air of ritual, affording us the chance to reaffirm certain profound truths about our shared humanity. One of those truths is the most basic of all: we need each other."
The Alliance is also pleased to introduce 6-year-old Emberlynn Wood in the role of Tiny Tim – the fourth female actor to play the role. Wood makes her professional theater debut with "A Christmas Carol."
The cast is completed by Zahara Ali as Emma Cratchit/Child Fred; Austin Barocas as the Lamplighter’s Son/Child Scrooge; Caleb Baumann as Matthew Watkins; Caleb Clark as Young Scrooge/Peter; Thomas Neal Antwon Ghant as Tom Watkins/Mr. Fezziwig/Topper; Christopher Hampton as Mr. Cratchit/Mr. Pritchitt; Caitlin Hargraves as Missy Watkins/Bess/Mudge; Maggie Larson as Martha Cratchit/Belle; Clare Latham as Mrs. Cratchit/Mrs. Fezziwig; Roberto Méndez as Ensemble; Rhyn McLemore as Ghost of Christmas Past/Ghost of Christmas Future; Matthew Morris as Jacob Marley, Adrienne Ocfemia as Melinda Cratchit/Child Dick Wilkins; Mary Lynn Owen as Mrs. Dilber; Brad Raymond as Ghost of Christmas Present; Lyndsay Ricketson as Ensemble; Asia Rogers as Alice/Fan; and Dane Troy as Fred/Dick Wilkins. Understudies for this production include Allie Hill, Soleia Howington, Lawson Lewallan, Maria Mae Lopez, Kylie Gray Mask, KeShawn Mellon, and Ian Sawan.
In addition to Director Leora Morris and playwright David H. Bell, the creative team for the Alliance’s production includes Associate Director Kayce Denise, Sound Designer Clay Benning, Set Designer Todd Rosenthal, Costume Designer Mariann Verheyen, Lighting Designer Greg Hofmann, Composer Kendall Simpson, Dialect Coach Elisa Carlson, Intimacy Consultant Amelia Fischer, and Music Director Greg Matteson. Puppet Design for A CHRISTMAS CAROL was provided by Tom Lee and Blair Thomas. Delbert Hall serves as Puppet Flying Director.
Musicians include Music Director Greg Matteson (Keyboard 1), Noah Johnson (Cello), Eric Baumgartner (Keyboard 2), and Benito Thompson (Violin).
The production team for "A Christmas Carol" includes Stage Manager Liz Campbell, Assistant Stage Managers Anna Baranski and Kacie Pimentel, Stage Management Production Assistant Amanda Perez, Young Performer Supervisor Kate Walsh, Script/Libretto Production Assistant, Barbara O’Haley, Line Producer Jody Feldman, and COVID Coordinator Haylee Scott.
Performances are Nov. 12 through Dec. 24. Dates and times vary. Tickets are available at the Alliance Theatre Box Office by calling 404.733.4600. Tickets are also available online at www.alliancetheatre.org/christmas.
