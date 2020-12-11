"The Prom,” the star-studded movie adaptation of the Alliance Theatre musical by the same name, is making its debut.
Starting at the Midtown venue in 2016, “The Prom” was picked up as a Broadway musical in New York in 2018 and was nominated for six Tony Awards. The musical’s film version, which stars Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman and Tony winner James Corden, premieres Dec. 11 on Netflix.
A watch party will be held on Twitter Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m., with a special pre-show event at 7:10. Attendees can join at www.twitter.com/alliancetheatre or @alliancetheatre and can participate with the hashtag #ATPromParty.
In its 52 years, the Alliance has produced more than 110 world-premiere plays and musicals. “The Prom” was the theater’s ninth production to later become a Broadway play or musical, but it’s the first one adapted into a movie.
The original musical was written by Matthew Sklar, Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, and the film version was directed by Ryan Murphy. In “The Prom,” a group of unlucky Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a gay teen who just wants to attend the prom with her girlfriend.
To watch the movie version, visit www.netflix.com.
