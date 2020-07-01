The Alliance Theatre may not be showing any in-person performances this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Midtown venue continues to produce virtual content as a way to give audiences an online version of its award-winning productions.
The latest is “We’re Still Here: A Virtual Cabaret,” which will be streamed live on the Alliance’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/alliancetheatre) and YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/alliancetheatre) each Thursday at 7 p.m., July 9 through Aug. 13.
This free variety show features Broadway stars Terry Burrell (“Ethel”) and Courtenay Collins (“The Prom”). Burrell and Collins will alternate as hostess as they entertain audiences from home with songs, stories, special cocktails and possibly a surprise guest or two. It will follow the same format as the Alliance’s “Courtenay’s Cabaret: Home for the Holidays,” a previous one-woman show starring Collins.
“We always jump at any opportunity to share the incredible talents of Terry Burrell and Courtenay Collins with our audiences,” Alliance Artistic Director Susan V. Booth said in a news release. “Time spent virtually in this company, with their joy, candor and perspective, is good for the soul!”
Burrell has performed at the Alliance in productions including “Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous,” “Hospice” + “Pointing at the Moon,” “Ever After,” “Candide,” “The Women of Brewster Place,” “Jar the Floor” and “Sophisticated Ladies.” Her Broadway credits include “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Three Penny Opera,” “Into the Woods,” “Dreamgirls,” “Honky Tonk Nights” and more. Her career also includes many off-Broadway and regional productions, plus jazz concerts, voiceover work and commercials.
Collins has a long and accomplished career as an actor and performer. In 2018, she made her Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated musical, “The Prom,” after starring in its Alliance world premiere two years earlier. She has performed in regional and touring productions of “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Phantom of the Opera,” as well as “Eating Raoul” (off-Broadway). At the Alliance, she has starred in “The Geller Girls,” “Cinderella and Fella,” “Jacques Brel…,” “Into the Woods,” “Smart Cookie,” “Managing Maxine” and “Love Jerry.”
For more information on "We’re Still Here” and to register to receive tune-in reminders, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/virtual-cabaret.
