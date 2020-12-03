The Alliance Theatre is wading in uncharted waters with its latest production.
“A Christmas Carol,” the play based on the classic Charles Dickens novella, has been performed at the Midtown venue for 30 years. But with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing arts organizations to postpone, cancel or shift online their events, the Alliance decided to try a different route.
Instead, it’s thinking inside the box – a set of stacked cargo containers, that is – to stage “A Christmas Carol: The Live Radio Play” as a drive-in radio show Dec. 4 through 23.
It will take place in the Summerhill parking lot near Georgia State University’s Center Parc Credit Union Stadium east of downtown Atlanta, with a stage for live actors and big screens providing a concert-style experience. The cast of four storytellers, including one sound-effects artist, will play multiple roles.
Director Leora Morris, who with Ben Coleman co-adapted the show based on the original Dickens work, was going to direct the theater version of “A Christmas Carol” before it was postponed a year. About six months ago, she was asked by the Alliance if she could direct a “COVID-compliant” version of the play, and the radio show format was born, she said.
“So, it’s been a pretty short burst of activity from conception through adaptation through rehearsals through technical rehearsals into performances,” Morris said of her first play in this setup.
“A Christmas Carol” is the 19th-century tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, a miser visited by ghosts who offer him an opportunity for a better future by teaching him it is never too late to change.
An-lin Dauber, the production’s scenic and costume designer, has created a set where each actor performs in his or her own container, where cameras project what each one is doing onto the large screens.
“I’m thrilled with the design,” Morris said. “It’s so successful (for) two primary reasons: one is it puts the actors and the sound effects artists in the same exact situation as the audience, in that we’re all in our separate places. We’re mingling in the voices and our sounds that our show comes to life.
“It’s the imagination and the ears of the audience members where the story lives, not in a stage in front of their eyes. The actors are separated like the audience. Also, it really foregrounds sound as the primary storytelling mode. We’ve been talking about it as the reverse of a drive-in movie theater. The main event is in your ears and your car and your imagination.”
Jeanette Illidge, a singer, actor and audio book narrator who plays Storyteller 2, voices nearly 20 characters, sings and plays the flute in “A Christmas Carol.” Of the set design, she said, “I think it is incredible and innovative and just a smart way to bring theater to people in a safe way during these unprecedented times.”
Illidge is joined in the cast by fellow actors Jeremy Aggers and Brad Raymond, who serve in similar roles as Storytellers 1 and 3, and sound effects artist Stuart Gerber, also a Storyteller who also provides sounds and music. Morris said having actors who can play multiple characters – each one plays 10 to 30 characters – and having a sound-effects guru gives the production flexibility.
“One thing about being able to work primarily with radio and voices and the fact that we don’t have to build any physical kind of representative scenery (is) we have the freedom to travel all kinds of places, even if we spend 10 seconds at each one,” she said. “With a theater version of the play, you wouldn’t build a set just for those short scenes. It’s given us the opportunity to drop in on all kinds of worlds. …
“Similarly, in a live play, if you want to add a character for one line, you’ll have to hire an actor to do that. You don’t normally add too many cameos, but here we just have an actor add a voice. … They can just do that.”
The radio show format also gives “A Christmas Carol” a chance to be more abstract with the storytelling by prioritizing sound over sight.
“In the theater version, (Jacob) Marley’s face appeared in a door knocker,” Morris said. “But in our radio production, Marley’s voice manifests with the creak of Scrooge’s front door opening. That’s been real fun. … We’ve gotten to listen to the sound of the clock ticking in Scrooge’s office, the sound of him counting money.”
Though she has experience with voice acting, Illidge said this is her first play in a radio show format. Due to the pandemic, all the rehearsals were conducted via Zoom until technical, in-person rehearsals began just a few days before the production started.
“It is definitely uncharted territory, which subsequently should just be the title for the year 2020,” she said with a laugh. “It was definitely an adjustment.”
Whether in a theater format or a radio show setup, “A Christmas Carol” has a message of hope during the holidays.
“Hopefully (audiences) will come away feeling more connected to each other and to the feelings of generosity and gratitude and humanity, for the lack of a better word, that surfaces when we really hear each other,” Morris said.
Illidge added, “(Audiences) can leave with a heartwarming Christmas story of redemption and look to their own futures with hope for a better tomorrow and perhaps even with a promise to always try to be a good person and leave a positive impact on the world.”
Tickets start at $50 per car, and each vehicle can have up to six individuals. All tickets must be pre-purchased by visiting alliancetheatre.org/christmas and will not be available in person. Discounted rates for groups bringing five or more cars are available by calling 404-733-4690.
Attendees are allowed to exit their cars as long as they wear masks. Food and beverages are available on nearby Georgia Avenue. For more information, visit alliancetheatre.org/content/dining-georgia-avenue.
