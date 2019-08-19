Through Sept. 14, the Alan Avery Art Company will host “Found Through Fragmentation,” an exhibition featuring the work of Darien A-Johnson.
A-Johnson’s work represents the current entanglement of human cognition and digital processing. The recent proliferation of the camera phone enables us to record spontaneously. Experience is interrupted to capture and store moments.
The recordings are used for recollection; however, over time our reliance on the two‐dimensional image to replace perceptual experience flattens and fragments the memory. By dissecting and altering these fragments, his work raises awareness of a continually altered state of visual consciousness. It makes reference to a shift in contemporary experience relating to the cognitive processing of sight.
A-Johnson’s work has been recognized nationally and internationally through awarded grants, exhibitions and residencies.
Alan Avery Art is located at 656 Miami Circle NE in Atlanta.
For more information, visit www.alanaveryartcompany.com.
