Agape Youth and Family Center is among 19 organizations who received a grant thanks to Atlanta's Youth Development Grant Awards.
Mayor Andre Dickens announced the recipients of the first two cycles of the City’s Youth Development Grant Awards. A total of $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds were awarded to the Urban League of Greater Atlanta to facilitate the issuance of the grants to local community-based organizations that provide programming and services to Atlanta students up to age 18 in grades K through 12. To date, 19 organizations — serving a total of more than 5,800 youth — have been selected.
"Just weeks into our Year of the Youth, we are making direct investments into the local non-profit organizations who know their communities personally," Dickens said. "Atlanta is a group project, and these community partners will help us ensure all of Atlanta’s youth have the cradle-to-career support they deserve."
Agape received $50,000 from the grant, which will address Agape’s most pressing funding priority to sustain current levels of in-school, after-school, and summer programming for 200 underserved youth enrolled in their program. Agape marketing coordinator Deven Fowles says the mayor's Youth Program grant is critical to helping Agape remove barriers to success for our Black and Latinx families and keep them engaged year after year.
“It is a tremendous honor to be awarded funding through Mayor Dicken’s Youth Development Grant," Agape founder and CEO Nell Benn said. "The mayor’s investment in organizations like Agape is a stamp of approval, allowing for further progress in our efforts to close academic learning gaps, provide access and equity, and empower our students to reach their full potential."
Grants are awarded to existing, community-based non-profit organizations that provide innovative programming in need of additional funding to increase capacity to serve local students disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications opened to the public in August of last year and closed on Jan. 9 of this year. A total of 161 organizations applied with grant requests totaling $7,255,673. This is around $6.2 million more than the $1 million budgeted, demonstrating a critical need for investments in community-based organizations.
Cycle 1 and Cycle 2 Awards include:
- 3D Girls, Inc.
- AAMBC Inc.
- Agape Community Center, Inc.
- Atlanta Bicycle Coalition (DBA Propel ATL)
- Barack and Michelle Obama ES PTA
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta Inc.
- Drawchange
- Horizons Atlanta
- KidKong Association
- L.E.A.D. Inc
- Leap Year
- Moving in the Spirit
- Museum of Design Atlanta, Inc.
- Music Education Group, Inc.
- Noble Truth Project Inc. / Glacier’s Ice
- Raising Expectations
- Silence the Shame, Inc.
- Soccer in the Streets
- The Boyce L. Ansley School, Inc.
The portal to accept new applications will reopen in the near future. As this is part of an ongoing effort, a third round of awards will be announced in the coming weeks. Awards are prioritized based on the organizations’ capacity to scale programming and increase the number of students impacted by the investments.
