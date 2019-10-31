The Agape Atlanta Youth and Family Center in northwest Atlanta is once again putting the spotlight on mentoring females with a special event.
The nonprofit will host the second Arise: An Agape Empowerment Experience for Women and Girls Nov. 10 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Flourish in Buckhead. Arise is an Agape fundraising event created for mothers and daughters, mentors and mentees and friend groups. The event will feature a "blue carpet" experience, author Chrishaunda Lee Perez as keynote speaker, a sit-down luncheon, entertainment from a DJ, a live auction, a raffle and more. WSB-TV news anchor Jovita Moore will serve as the emcee. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit Agape.
“While we host many events throughout the year, the Arise event is a truly unique experience for women and their daughters in the Atlanta area," Agape CEO Nell Benn said in a news release. "We hope that women leave the afternoon with a better understanding of their own power to uniquely influence and impact their surroundings and the world. What makes this event so exciting is not only involving women and girls within our community, but also a chance to honor some of the young women we work with at Agape and celebrate their personal accomplishments."
Perez will talk about her book, "We Come as Girls, We Leave as Women," which is earning attention for its coming-of-age story that highlights the ability of the human spirit to transcend circumstance.
"My goal in speaking to the young women at Arise is to remind them that no matter where you come from, we can all relate to the universal struggles of trying to grow up," she said in a news release. "We hope to remind each of our attendees of the importance of resilience and empathy and how to tap into those skills during what can be difficult years."
Arise is co-chaired by five local volunteers: Jennifer Nichols and her daughters, Kensington and Haylen Anna Nichols, and Ashley Bell and her daughter, Charlotte Bell. Tickets are $95. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2qTfkpc.
