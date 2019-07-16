The Act3 Theater Company in Sandy Springs has announced the lineup for its ninth season, and it includes plays and musicals that take audiences through a full range of emotions.
The season opens Aug. 9 when earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the unforgettable songs of the ’70s take center stage in Broadway’s side-splitting homage to classic disaster films with “Disaster!” The schedule also includes a thought-provoking drama, a heartwarming musical, a hilarious true story and a classic Broadway production.
"When selecting this season, we chose shows that work especially well in our unique, intimate space," Act3 Artistic Director Michelle Davis said in a news release. "They span a wide range of genres, making the season appealing to both actors who will audition for our shows and patrons who make up our audiences. I'm very excited about it.”
Aug. 9 through 24: “Disaster!” – The season opens with “Disaster!,” a Broadway musical paying tribute to the ’70s disaster films and featuring some of the biggest songs of the decade. “Knock on Wood,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Sky High,” “I Am Woman” and “Hot Stuff” are just a few of the hits in this musical comedy with a book by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick.
Sept. 13 through 29: “12 Angry Jurors” – On a long hot day, a jury votes 11-1 that a 19-year-old man is guilty of murdering his father. However, as the evidence is reexamined, new uncertainties come to light, forcing everyone to truly question if there is in fact some measure of "reasonable doubt." This courtroom thriller, based on the acclaimed movie “12 Angry Men” with Henry Fonda, explores what it means to live in a democracy.
Nov. 8 through 24: “Baby” – Is there anything more exciting, frightening and utterly transformational than impending parenthood? “Baby,” the musical from acclaimed duo of Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire, examines how parents-to-be experience the emotional stresses and triumphs, as well as the desperate lows and the comic highs that accompany the anticipation and arrival of a baby.
Feb. 7 through 23: “Calendar Girls” – When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room and settle on the idea of an “alternative” calendar. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie’s friendship is put to the test under the strain of their newfound fame. Tim Firth's hilarious play is based on the true story of 11 W.I. members who famously posed nude for a calendar to raise money for leukemia research.
April 10 through 26: “Cabaret” – The season closes with the award-winning Broadway musical “Cabaret,” which follows singer Sally Bowles, who performs at the decadent Kit Kat Klub as the Nazi Party quietly takes hold of 1930s Berlin.
The intimate, 100-seat Act3 Playhouse is located in the heart of Sandy Springs in Sandy Springs Plaza, 6285 Roswell Road (enter through the breezeway next to Five Guys). Ample free parking is available.
Season ticket packages range from $60 to $115. A Flex Pass Card, good for five general admission tickets for main stage shows, is also available. The Flex option allows patrons to create personalized season packages. Tickets for groups of 10 or more are available by calling the box office at 770-241-1905. Single tickets range from $15 to $30 for musicals and $15 to $23 for plays.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.act3productions.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.