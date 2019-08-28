After being nominated for a record 38 Metropolitan Atlanta Theatre (MAT) Awards in three plays and musicals combined during the 2018-19 season, Act3 Productions in Sandy Springs took home nine honors at an awards ceremony Aug. 25 at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.
The semiprofessional theatre company won in categories spotlighting excellence in acting, choreography and directing. The cast of “Big Fish” garnered five awards, “Godspell” won two accolades and “The Graduate” took home one.
“Big Fish” won for Best Major Supporting Actor in a Musical (John Coombs as Karl), Moira Thornett’s Best Director for a Musical (Andrew Berardi and Michell Davis), Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Stephen DeVillers as Edward Bloom), Best Choreography (Johnna Mitchell and Janie Young) and Best Actress in a Minor Supporting Role in a Musical (Ella Chamis as The Witch).
“Godspell” won for Youth Award in a Musical (Riley Taylor as a Disciple), Best Actor in a Minor Supporting Role in a Musical (Matt Alea as a Disciple) and Best Sound Design of a Musical (Ben Sterling). “The Graduate” rounded out the awards with Jillian Melko winning Best Costume Design of a Play.
“The MAT Awards are not only wonderful for recognizing individual theater professionals and standout performances, but the organization also brings us all together to celebrate the exceptional work begin done by theaters throughout the city,” Act3 Artistic Director Michelle Davis said in a news release. “The attention they generate helps fill seats, plus it raises the bar for all of our artistic and technical work.”
