The 2018-19 season was a record-setting one for Act3 Productions, Sandy Springs’ semi-professional theatre company.
Act3 has been nominated for a record 38 Metropolitan Atlanta Theatre (MAT) Awards in three plays and musicals combined, for acting, music direction, choreography, set, costume and light design and directing.
“Big Fish” garnered 15 overall nominations: Leading Actor in a Musical (Stephen DeVillers), Leading Actress for a Musical (Suzanne Stroup), Major Supporting Actor in a Musical (two nominations – Jacob Valleroy and John Coombs), Minor Supporting Actor (Brandon Deen), Minor Supporting Actress in a Musical (Ella Chamis), Youth Award for a Musical (Ryan Caraway), Costume Design in a Musical (Mari Miller), Lighting Design in a Musical (Jeff Costello and Andrew Berardi), Sound Design in a Musical (Spencer G. Stephens and Sophie Harmon), Moira Thornett Director’s Award for a Musical (Andrew Berardi and Michelle Davis), Choreographer in a Musical (Johnna Barrett Mitchell and Janie Young), Best Music Director (John-Michael d’Haviland), Best Ensemble in a Musical and Best Musical.
“Godspell” was nominated for 12 awards: Leading Actor in a Musical (Stephen DeVillers), Major Supporting Actor in a Musical (Aaron Hancock), Major Supporting Actress in a Musical (Roan Denton), Minor Supporting Actor in a Musical (Matt Alea), Minor Supporting Actress in a Musical (Natalie Wolff), Youth Award in a Musical (Riley Taylor), Lighting Design in a Musical (Ben Sterling and Harmon), Sound Design in a Musical (Sterling), Moira Thornett Director's Award in a Musical (Mitchell), Choreographer in a Musical (Young and Erin Hamilton Marx), Music Director (d’Haviland) and Best Ensemble in a Musical.
“The Graduate” received 11 nominations: Leading Actress in a Play (Mitchell), Major Supporting Actor in a Play (DeVillers), Major Supporting Actress in a Play (Madelayne Shammas), Minor Supporting Actress in a Play (Julie Ferguson), Set Design in a Play (Will Brooks), Costume Design in a Play (Jillian Melko), Lighting Design in a Play (Sterling and Harmon), Sound Design in a Play (Davis and Dawn Zachariah), Moira Thornett Director’s Award for a Play (Davis), Best Ensemble in a Play and Best Play.
Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center Aug. 25.
“The annual MAT Awards (are) a fantastic way to recognize the many talented theater professionals in Atlanta, as well as the exceptional work being done by community and semi-professional theatre companies throughout the city,” Davis, Act3’s artistic director, said in a news release. “The attention generated by the nominations helps fill seats in general, while it raises the bar for the artistic and technical work being done.”
For more information, visit www.act3productions.org.
