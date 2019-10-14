The 33rd annual Abernathy Artist Market will take place Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Abernathy Art Center in Sandy Springs.
Hosted by Fulton County Arts & Culture, the event is free and open to the public. It will include glass art, jewelry, pottery and paintings for sale, drawings, a raffle table, refreshments, music and more.
The center is located at 254 Johnson Ferry Road. For more information, call 404-613-6172 or visit www.fultonarts.org/index.php/art-centers/abernathy-arts-center.
