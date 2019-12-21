A Torah scroll that survived the Holocaust and was recently restored will be rededicated at the Jewish synagogue where it has resided for over 40 years.
After undergoing a 10-month restoration process, the sacred spool will be rededicated at a special ceremony Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. at the Ahavath Achim Synagogue in Buckhead, and the public is invited.
According to the My Jewish Learning website, writing a Torah scroll is considered a religious act, and kosher Torah scrolls must be handwritten in Hebrew by a sofer, also known as a scribe. Sofers are specially trained individuals who are devout and knowledgeable in the laws governing the proper writing and assembling of scrolls.
The parchment paper for each scroll must be made from the skin of a kosher animal and also have special ink. At least 10 individuals must be present for a Torah scroll to be read in public during worship services.
While this scroll, like others, is considered sacred in the eyes of Judaism, it also has special meaning for the family that helped bring it to Atlanta. Karen Lansky Edlin is a lifelong member of the synagogue whose parents, Rubin and Lola Lansky, worked with others to have the scroll sent here from Poland. They died in 2005 and 1999, respectively.
Edlin said the ceremony is being conducted “because we think it’s really important for people to know its history.”
“Even though there is so much Holocaust education, we felt like this was an opportunity for the community to learn about the Torah (scroll),” she said. “Most don’t have a past and just say it survived the Holocaust. … But we know everything about this Torah (scroll), beside the fact that it’s from Poland. We just wanted to share this with people because it’s an amazing story.”
Scroll’s origin
The scroll comes from the small town of Ozorków, which today has about 20,000 residents. According to the Jewish Virtual Library website, in 1939 it had about 5,000 Jews, comprising of about a third of its total population. At that time Ozorków had only one only Jewish synagogue.
During World War II, Israel Frydman hid the scroll in his attic, and though he did not survive the war, his nephew, Tobias Drajhorn, did. Drajhorn was the only Jewish citizen in the town at the end of the war and became the scroll’s caretaker, a job he held for over 30 years, Edlin said.
In 1975 while on vacation, her parents visited Drajhorn, since Rubin was from Ozorków and Lola hailed from nearby Lodz. After showing interest in having the scroll brought to Ahavath Achim, they worked with the synagogue and the Polish government to have it sent to Atlanta, including getting the special permits required because it’s a sacred object. It arrived in 1977 and the dedication ceremony was held in August of that year.
“For me both my parents were Holocaust survivors, so we don’t have anything from our past,” Edlin said. “… This is the Torah (scroll read) where my dad had his bar mitzvah and his dad and his dad’s dad. It’s a huge connection to my family and to our past, our heritage. Plus it’s really important to me. When the Torah (scroll) is used, I think of all the people in that town that are no longer (alive).”
Once dedicated and considered kosher, the scroll spent a short time on display at the William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum in Midtown as part of an exhibition called “Creating Community,” Edlin said. But then, at the urging of her mother, it returned to the synagogue and has been there ever since, except when it was recently restored.
“But my mother felt very strongly that as long as the Torah (scroll) could be used, it should be used in the synagogue and not just displayed in a museum,” Edlin said.
Scroll’s uniqueness
What also makes the scroll so special is how rare it is, since in Poland many did not survive the war as the Nazis took control of the country and destroyed synagogues. Rabbi Menachem Bialo, the Miami sofer Ahavath Achim used to restore the scroll, estimated its age at 150 to 200 years old, Edlin said.
“He’s seen tens of thousands of Torah (scrolls) but only a handful from Poland,” she said.
Edlin said Bialo was able to restore the scroll to keep it kosher, and once a scroll is no longer kosher, it must be retired and can no longer be used, only displayed.
Rabbi Neil Sandler, a longtime leader at Ahavath Achim, said the scroll is used up to four times per week as part of its liturgical experience or prayer services.
“This particular scroll and the origin of Torah scrolls is rarely found today with regard to Torah scrolls that are in working order,” he said. “A Torah scroll has to be almost perfect. There’s lots of room for script to fall off and (other problems with it deteriorating).”
Sandler said the scroll is special not only because of its connection to the Edlin family but also because “it’s a very tangible symbol not just of the Holocaust but also of renewal.”
“In that regard, it reflects the Jewish people,” he said. “A quarter of our people were wiped out in the Holocaust. It’s a tremendous percentage. Europe has risen from the ashes of the Holocaust, and the Jewish community has gone through a major renewal.”
Andy Edlin, Karen’s husband, echoed those sentiments.
“(The scroll) is important because it’s a reminder of what Poland was (like) before Hitler was there,” he said. “Every time a Jew was born in the world, it’s a stab in the back of Adolph Hitler because he wanted the eradication of all the Jews. He failed and this is evidence that there was Jewish life in Poland before Hitler. Everyone came to the synagogue to listen to the Torah being read.”
Ahavath Achim is located at 600 Peachtree Battle Ave. in Atlanta. For more information on the rededication ceremony, visit www.aasynagogue.org.
